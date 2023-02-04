Football

Spanish football roundup: Elche gets first win in La Liga at 20th try

Last-placed Elche, a modest club from southern Spain, endured the entire first half of the league without a single win.

AP
Barcelona 04 February, 2023 23:20 IST
Barcelona 04 February, 2023 23:20 IST
Pere Milla of Elche celebrates after scoring the side’s third goal.

Pere Milla of Elche celebrates after scoring the side’s third goal. | Photo Credit: AITOR ALCALDE/Getty Images

Last-placed Elche, a modest club from southern Spain, endured the entire first half of the league without a single win.

Elche ended its excruciatingly long wait for a win in the Spanish league on Saturday after Pere Milla scored a hat trick to beat Villarreal 3-1 at home.

Last-placed Elche, a modest club from southern Spain, endured the entire first half of the league without a single win.

The victory finally came in Round 20 against a Villarreal side that beat Real Madrid last month and is fighting for a Champions League berth.

Also Read
Liverpool loses third Premier League away game in a row

Elche, playing under its third coach of the campaign, will still need a major turnaround to avoid relegation. It has just nine points and sits 11 points from safety.

Milla, playing in his fourth season at Elche, opened the scoring when he fired a deflected ball past Pepe Reina three minutes after kickoff in Elche.

Gerard Moreno equalized in the 22nd with his eighth goal across all competitions from a pass by Álex Baena.

But Milla converted two penalties in the 48th and 52nd to ensure the 18,000 fans who turned out could finally have a reason to celebrate. The spectators did the wave at Martinez Valero Stadium in the final minutes of the game.

Also Read
Mitoma scores again to give Brighton last-gasp 1-0 win over Bournemouth

That doubled Milla’s tally of goals in the league this season to six.

Villarreal stayed in fifth place, three points from the Champions League positions, after a second straight loss for Quique Setién’s team.

Also, Espanyol came back to draw at home with Osasuna 1-1 in a game both teams finished with 10 men after their players received second bookings shortly before halftime.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us