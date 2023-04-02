Football

Serie A: Lazio wins at Monza to move clear of Inter

Reuters
MONZA 02 April, 2023 20:56 IST
02 April, 2023
Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with Alessio Romagnoli during the 2-0 Serie A win over Monza on Sunday.

Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with Alessio Romagnoli during the 2-0 Serie A win over Monza on Sunday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Goals from Pedro and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic earned Lazio a 2-0 win at Monza on Sunday to lift it five points clear of Inter Milan in the Serie A standings.

Maurizio Sarri’s side seized the opportunity to strengthen its grip on second place ahead of Inter, which lost at home to Fiorentina to stay third on 50 points. Napoli is 16 points clear at the top.

Pedro scored the opener 12 minutes into the game, taking advantage of poor defending from the home side to find space in the centre of the box and effortlessly slot home.

Lazio doubled its lead in the 56th minute with a superb free kick from Milinkovic-Savic that went into the top left corner, beyond the reach of keeper Michele Di Gregorio.

Lazio hosts Juventus on Saturday while 13th-placed Monza faces Udinese.

