Lazio cruises past AC Milan to keep top four dream alive

Lazio revived its hopes of Champions League qualification and subjected AC Milan to a second consecutive Serie A defeat as Joaquin Correa scored twice in a 3-0 win for the Roman club at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday.

The result dropped Milan, who is level on 66 points with third placed Napoli and Juventus, to fifth place on account of head-to-head records and goal difference. Second-placed Atalanta is two points ahead.

Iheanacho's late stunner helps Leicester seal vital win over Palace

The Argentine international struck the opener after 77 seconds before beating his marker to fire home a superb second after the break.

Ciro Immobile fired in a third for Lazio late on, as the sixth-placed side earned a crucial win that takes the side up to 61 points, five behind Milan, Juventus and Napoli, but with a game in hand over all three.