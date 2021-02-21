Football

Serie A: Lazio enters top four with victory over Sampdoria

Luis Alberto's first half goal was enough to help beat Sampdoria and enter the top four of the Serie A table.

ROME 21 February, 2021 10:02 IST

Lazio players celebrate after taking the lead against Sampdoria on Saturday- AP

ROME 21 February, 2021 10:02 IST

Luis Alberto scored the only goal as Lazio moved fourth in the Italian league with a 1-0 win over Sampdoria. The midfielder struck in the 24th minute, assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, at Rome's Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Lazio has 43 points from 23 games and trails leader Inter Milan by seven points. Inter plays second-place AC Milan on Sunday in the highly charged city derby. Mid-table Sampdoria has 30 points.

Fifth-place Juventus can leapfrog Lazio when it hosts last-place Crotone on Monday.

Also Saturday, Genoa and Hellas Verona drew 2-2, and Sassuolo vs Bologna finished 1-1. Bologna's Aaron Hickey was sent off in the 30th minute.