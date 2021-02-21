Football Football Serie A: Lazio enters top four with victory over Sampdoria Luis Alberto's first half goal was enough to help beat Sampdoria and enter the top four of the Serie A table. PTI ROME 21 February, 2021 10:02 IST Lazio players celebrate after taking the lead against Sampdoria on Saturday- AP PTI ROME 21 February, 2021 10:02 IST Luis Alberto scored the only goal as Lazio moved fourth in the Italian league with a 1-0 win over Sampdoria. The midfielder struck in the 24th minute, assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, at Rome's Olympic Stadium on Saturday.Lazio has 43 points from 23 games and trails leader Inter Milan by seven points. Inter plays second-place AC Milan on Sunday in the highly charged city derby. Mid-table Sampdoria has 30 points.ALSO READ| Former Italy defender Mauro Bellugi diesFifth-place Juventus can leapfrog Lazio when it hosts last-place Crotone on Monday.Also Saturday, Genoa and Hellas Verona drew 2-2, and Sassuolo vs Bologna finished 1-1. Bologna's Aaron Hickey was sent off in the 30th minute. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.