Leeds United appoints Sam Allardyce as head coach

English Premier League side Leeds United has roped in Sam Allardyce as the new head coach on Thursday.

Allardyce will replace Javi Gracia, who leaves the club after just 12 games in charge. His first game in charge of the Whites will be Saturday’s Premier League away trip at Manchester City.

“The remaining four games of the season will be overseen by experienced head coach Sam Allardyce.” said Leeds in a statement.

Allardyce will be assisted by former MK Dons, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United manager Karl Robinson.

Allardyce, 68, has managed Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton in the top flight, earning a reputation for helping struggling teams to avoid relegation.

He last managed West Bromwich Albion when he took over midway through the 2020-21 season, but was unable to keep it in the top flight as it dropped down to the Championship.