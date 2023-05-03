Football

Rio Ferdinand inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Ferdinand joins legendary managers Arsene Wenger and his former Man Utd boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who have already been announced as Hall of Fame inductees for 2023.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 03 May, 2023 15:10 IST
Chennai 03 May, 2023 15:10 IST
Ferdinand became a six-time Premier League winner with Man Utd, first lifting the trophy in 2002/03 after breaking the British transfer record in joining from Leeds.

Ferdinand became a six-time Premier League winner with Man Utd, first lifting the trophy in 2002/03 after breaking the British transfer record in joining from Leeds. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Ferdinand joins legendary managers Arsene Wenger and his former Man Utd boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who have already been announced as Hall of Fame inductees for 2023.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has been named as the latest member of the Premier League Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Ferdinand was selected by fans worldwide through an online public vote, and the Premier League Awards Panel from a shortlist of 15 players.

Ferdinand joins legendary managers Arsene Wenger and his former Man Utd boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who have already been announced as Hall of Fame inductees for 2023.

Also Read
Messi suspended by PSG for two weeks after unsanctioned Saudi Arabia trip - report

Ferdinand became a six-time Premier League winner with Man Utd, first lifting the trophy in 2002/03 after breaking the British transfer record in joining from Leeds.

He was part of the Man Utd team which retained the Premier League title in 2006/07, 2007/08 and 2008/09 and secured his sixth title in 2012/13, reclaiming it from Manchester City in Ferguson’s final season at the club.

“It’s a great feeling to be recognised by my peers as well as the fans. To be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame alongside such a high calibre of players and to be able to say that I achieved my dream is special .The Premier League is the holy grail, and I just can’t believe I made it.” said Ferdinand.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Ryan Mason back again as manager to help Tottenham Hotspur in crisis

WATCH: Naples turns blue as Serie A title fever grows

Kalyan Chaubey says women’s football a priority for the AIFF, lays out roadmap for Indian football under new regime

Slide shows

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

In Photos: Liverpool demolishes Manchester United in historic win at Anfield

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us