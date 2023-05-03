Rio Ferdinand inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has been named as the latest member of the Premier League Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

A balletic presence at the back in six title-winning campaigns for @ManUtd 🏆



Welcome to the #PLHallOfFame, @rioferdy5 👏 pic.twitter.com/CqA4rA6eMb — Premier League (@premierleague) May 3, 2023

Ferdinand was selected by fans worldwide through an online public vote, and the Premier League Awards Panel from a shortlist of 15 players.

Ferdinand joins legendary managers Arsene Wenger and his former Man Utd boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who have already been announced as Hall of Fame inductees for 2023.

Ferdinand became a six-time Premier League winner with Man Utd, first lifting the trophy in 2002/03 after breaking the British transfer record in joining from Leeds.

He was part of the Man Utd team which retained the Premier League title in 2006/07, 2007/08 and 2008/09 and secured his sixth title in 2012/13, reclaiming it from Manchester City in Ferguson’s final season at the club.

“It’s a great feeling to be recognised by my peers as well as the fans. To be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame alongside such a high calibre of players and to be able to say that I achieved my dream is special .The Premier League is the holy grail, and I just can’t believe I made it.” said Ferdinand.