Messi suspended by PSG for two weeks after unsanctioned Saudi Arabia trip - report

Lionel Messi has been suspended by Paris-Saint Germain after an unauthorised trip for two days to Saudi Arabia, French sports daily L’Equipe reported on Tuesday.

Various media in France have claimed the Argentine World Cup-winning captain will be hit with a two weeks suspension while the source questioned by AFP said the period of suspension would be a few days.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Argentina World Cup winner is banned from playing or training with the team, and his pay will be docked during his suspension, the report added.

Messi will miss the upcoming Ligue 1 matches against Troyes and Ajaccio but might return for the match against Auxerre on May 21.

PSG is on top of the standings with 75 points from 33 matches. Messi has bagged 15 goals and as many assists from 14 appearances so far this season.