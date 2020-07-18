Football Football Brentford defeat hands Leeds Championship title Leeds United has been crowned champion of the second-tier Championship after third-placed Brentford lost 1-0 at Stoke City in its penultimate game of the season. Reuters 18 July, 2020 20:24 IST Leeds United fans celebrate after the club's promotion to the Premier League. - AP Photo Reuters 18 July, 2020 20:24 IST Leeds United has been crowned champion of the second-tier Championship after third-placed Brentford lost 1-0 at Stoke City in its penultimate game of the season on Saturday.Leeds secured promotion to the Premier League on Friday after second-placed West Bromwich Albion's loss at Huddersfield Town guaranteed a top-two finish and Marcelo Bielsa's side now have an unassailable five-point lead with a game in hand.Stoke took the lead in the first half when Sam Clucas's shot from range was parried by goalkeeper David Raya into the path of striker Lee Gregory who scored with a simple tap-in.Brentford, who needed to win to keep its hope of automatic promotion in its own hands going into the final day of the season, remained third -- a point behind West Brom. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos