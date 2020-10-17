Leipzig midfielder tests positive for COVID-19

Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Bundesliga club before its match in Augsburg said that the 22-year-old Haidara returned a positive result in the routine pre-game check.

The German club said the “values are below the normal level” and that Haidara “is not infectious.”

Haidara has been isolated and separated from the rest of the squad as a precautionary measure.

Germany was widely lauded for rapidly slowing the spread of the virus when the pandemic first broke out but the numbers have been climbing rapidly.