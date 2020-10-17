Football Football Leipzig midfielder tests positive for COVID-19 The Bundesliga club before its match in Augsburg said that the 22-year-old Haidara returned a positive result in the routine pre-game check. AP 17 October, 2020 23:02 IST File photo of Leipzig's Amadou Haidara (centre) after scoring a goal against Nuremberg. - AP Photo AP 17 October, 2020 23:02 IST Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara tested positive for the coronavirus.The Bundesliga club before its match in Augsburg said that the 22-year-old Haidara returned a positive result in the routine pre-game check.The German club said the “values are below the normal level” and that Haidara “is not infectious.” Read: Leipzig stays top with win at Augsburg, Dortmund edges past Hoffenheim Haidara has been isolated and separated from the rest of the squad as a precautionary measure.Germany was widely lauded for rapidly slowing the spread of the virus when the pandemic first broke out but the numbers have been climbing rapidly. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos