Football Football Leipzig misses chance to go top after being held by Cologne Leipzig struggled to break down a resilient 15th-placed Cologne and held to a goalless draw while missing its chance to go atop the Bundesliga table on Saturday. Reuters 19 December, 2020 22:20 IST Leipzig struggled to break down Cologne in the first half, with Manchester City loanee Angelino going closest to scoring as his goal-bound effort was deflected over midway through the opening period. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 19 December, 2020 22:20 IST RB Leipzig missed the chance to go top of the Bundesliga as they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Cologne on Saturday.With the top two at the start of the day, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, facing each other later on Saturday, the point moved Leipzig provisionally up to second on 28 points, the same as leader Leverkusen.READ | Messi equals Pele's record of 643 goals for a single club Leipzig struggled to break down Cologne in the first half, with Manchester City loanee Angelino going closest to scoring as his goal-bound effort was deflected over midway through the opening period.After the break, Leipzig stepped up the pressure with Kevin Kampl blazing a golden opportunity over the crossbar in the 65th minute, but the host could not make their dominance count.Cologne stays in 15th with 11 points, just above the relegation zone.