Ligue 1: Angers coach resigns over poor results, inappropriate comments on sexual assault allegations

Abdel Bouhazama has apologised to his colleagues, particularly female ones, and has therefore preferred to draw the consequences of both his record and his blunders, the club said.

Reuters
07 March, 2023 22:07 IST
File Photo: Abdel Bouhazama announced to president Said Chabane that he had decided to leave his position as coach of the professional team. 

File Photo: Abdel Bouhazama announced to president Said Chabane that he had decided to leave his position as coach of the professional team.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Abdel Bouhazama has left Angers after a series of poor results and a row triggered by inappropriate comments made by the head coach, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

“The decision to resign was taken by him at the end of February after several disappointments on the sporting front,” Angers, which is bottom of the standings, said in a statement.

“In addition, a controversy arose on Monday after comments, taken out of context, made during the pre-match talk, were leaked to the local and national press.

“Faced with media pressure and in order to preserve the club’s image and the serenity of the dressing room, Abdel Bouhazama announced to president Said Chabane that he had decided to leave his position as coach of the professional team. The president accepted the coach’s decision.”

The controversy started after player Ilyes Chetti, who according to sports daily L’Equipe, allegedly sexually assaulted a woman and admitted to the facts. He will be judged by a court next month.

“It’s not bad, we’ve all touched girls,” Bouhazama said in his pre-match talk before a 5-0 defeat by Montpellier last weekend.

“Angers unreservedly condemns the words spoken during the talk, even if they seem to be more clumsy than intended to trivialise a sexist remark,” the statement further read.

“Moreover, the club does not accept any form of discrimination and condemns sexism and misogyny.

“Abdel Bouhazama has apologised to his colleagues, particularly female ones, and has therefore preferred to draw the consequences of both his record and his blunders.”

Angers has 10 points from 26 games

