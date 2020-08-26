Football Football WATCH: Lionel Messi's first ever El Clasico At 18 years of age, Lionel Messi made his El Clasico debut in November, 2005 alongside club legends like Ronaldinho, Xavi and Carles Puyol. Team Sportstar 26 August, 2020 14:56 IST Ronaldinho (L) of Barcelona celebrates with Lionel Messi during the El Clasico against Real Madrid in November, 2005. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 26 August, 2020 14:56 IST Relive Lionel Messi's first-ever El Clasico. FC Barcelona came away with a 3-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2005.A 18-year-old Messi made his El Clasico debut in November, 2005 alongside club legends like Ronaldinho, Xavi and Carles Puyol. In that game, Samuel Eto'o opened the scoring, whil Brazilian Ronaldinho scored a brace. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos