WATCH: Lionel Messi's first ever El Clasico

Relive Lionel Messi's first-ever El Clasico. FC Barcelona came away with a 3-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2005.

A 18-year-old Messi made his El Clasico debut in November, 2005 alongside club legends like Ronaldinho, Xavi and Carles Puyol. In that game, Samuel Eto'o opened the scoring, whil Brazilian Ronaldinho scored a brace.