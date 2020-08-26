Football Football WATCH: Lionel Messi's quickest ever goal for FC Barcelona In the second leg of the 2017-18 Champions League round of 16, Barcelona's Lionel Messi opened the scoring against Chelsea after just 127 seconds. Team Sportstar 26 August, 2020 14:47 IST Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona celebrates with Lionel Messi during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match against Chelsea in March. Team Sportstar 26 August, 2020 14:47 IST In the second leg of the 2017-18 Champions League round of 16, Lionel Messi opened the scoring against Chelsea after just 127 seconds. There were still many fans that hadn't taken their seats when the Argentine slipped the ball between Thibaut Courtois' legs. The goal helped Barcelona qualify for the quarterfinals, and was the fastest of his storied career. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos