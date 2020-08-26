Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi's quickest ever goal for FC Barcelona

26 August, 2020 14:47 IST
Getty Images

Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona celebrates with Lionel Messi during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match against Chelsea in March.

26 August, 2020 14:47 IST

In the second leg of the 2017-18 Champions League round of 16, Lionel Messi opened the scoring against Chelsea after just 127 seconds. There were still many fans that hadn't taken their seats when the Argentine slipped the ball between Thibaut Courtois' legs. The goal helped Barcelona qualify for the quarterfinals, and was the fastest of his storied career.

 

 

