Messi leaves PSG: FIFA World Cup winner thanks Ligue 1 side for ‘wonderful experience’

Earlier this month, PSG coach Christophe Galtier had confirmed that Messi was leaving the club after spending two seasons at the French capital.

Published : Jun 03, 2023 19:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Messi joined PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona in August 2021 and has 32 goals and 35 assists for the Parisiens in almost two years since.
File Photo: Messi joined PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona in August 2021 and has 32 goals and 35 assists for the Parisiens in almost two years since. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
File Photo: Messi joined PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona in August 2021 and has 32 goals and 35 assists for the Parisiens in almost two years since. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lionel Messi, the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner with Argentina, thanked Paris Saint-Germain for a ‘wonderful experience’ as he leaves the club on a free transfer this summer.

“I am happy to have been able to represent PSG — I really enjoyed playing on this team and with such good players”, he was quoted telling ESPN.

“I want to thank the club for a wonderful experience in Paris”.

Messi joined PSG on a free transfer from Barcelona in August 2021 and has 32 goals and 35 assists for the Parisiens in almost two years since. This season, he has 21 goals and 20 assists in all competitions for the club.

Earlier this month, PSG coach Christophe Galtier had confirmed that Messi was leaving the club.

“I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. This will be his last match at the Parc des Princes, and I hope that he will receive the warmest of welcomes,” Galtier had told reporters.

“This year, he has been an important part of the team, always available. I don’t think any of the comments or criticisms are justified. He’s always been there for the team. It’s been a great privilege to accompany him throughout the season.”

Related Topics

PSG /

Lionel Messi /

Argentina /

Paris Saint-Germain

