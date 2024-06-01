MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Inter Miami vs St. Louis Live Streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?

MIA vs STL: Here’s all you need to know ahead of the Major League Soccer clash between Inter Miami and St. Louis at the Chase Stadium in Florida on Sunday.

Published : Jun 01, 2024 09:01 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi warms up for the team’s MLS match against CF Montreal.
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi warms up for the team’s MLS match against CF Montreal. | Photo Credit: GRAHAM HUGHES/AP
infoIcon

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi warms up for the team’s MLS match against CF Montreal. | Photo Credit: GRAHAM HUGHES/AP

PREVIEW

Inter Miami will strive to return to the win column when it hosts St. Louis City on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Miami (10-3-4, 34 points) is coming off a 3-1 midweek loss to Atlanta United -- its first defeat in MLS since March 23. The Eastern Conference leaders are 7-1-3 over their past 11 league matches.

“I think, first half, we controlled the game. Atlanta tried to use our mistakes, and finally, they did it. I think it was our game,” Miami defender Sergii Kryvtsov said.

“We didn’t lose for 10 games in a row, and it happened, finally. We’ll keep going.”

Lionel Messi, who scored Miami’s lone goal in the loss to Atlanta, has a league-leading 12 assists. Messi and Luis Suarez have a team-leading 11 goals apiece.

St. Louis (3-4-7, 16 points) travels to South Florida looking to snap a club-worst three-match losing streak following a 2-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders last weekend.

A Kyle Hiebert own goal led to St. Louis City squandering points to the Sounders. St. Louis has not won since a 3-1 decision over the Chicago Fire on May 11.

St. Louis and Inter Miami have met only once previously, with St. Louis earning a 3-0 win in its inaugural season in 2023.

ALSO READ: Dortmund vs Real Madrid, UCL 2023-24 final: Los Blancos seeking to establish new Champions League dynasty

“What we can control are the moments in games where we can take opportunities,” said St. Louis coach Bradley Carnell. “We’ve seen opportunities and that’s what we’re working toward. It’s fun to come up against players and teams like this because this is all what we strive for to play against the best.

“We want to be the best versions of ourselves, and to compete against the best is a great experience as well as an opportunity.”

Forward Joao Klauss leads St. Louis with five goals in 14 matches this season.

- Reuters

Predicted 11s
Inter Miami: Callender; Weigandt, Sailor, Freire, Negri; Cremaschi, Busquets, Gressel, Rojas; Messi, Suarez
St. Louis: Burki; Totland, Parker, Nilsson, Hiebert; Durkin, Blom, Vassilev; Alm, Pompeu, Klauss

Streaming/telecast information

When will Inter Miami vs St. Louis match start?

The MLS match between Inter Miami and St. Louis will kick off on June 2, 2024 at 5:00 a.m. IST.

Where to watch the Inter Miami vs St. Louis match in India?

The MLS match between Inter Miami and St. Louis will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India. You can follow the live commentary and scores on the Sportstar website.

Related stories

Related Topics

Inter Miami /

MLS /

Lionel Messi /

Atlanta United /

St. Louis

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs St. Louis Live Streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?
    Team Sportstar
  2. UCL 2023-24 final: List of UEFA Champions League titles won by Real Madrid
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024: Alcaraz eases past Korda to book fourth-round spot
    Reuters
  4. Champions League 2023-24 Final: Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund head-to-head record
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch India India vs Bangladesh Warm-up game live?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Inter Miami vs St. Louis Live Streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s Euro 2025 qualification: France beats holders England, Sweden sweeps Ireland
    Reuters
  3. Dortmund vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming info, UCL 2023-24: When and where to watch Champions League final; Preview, Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dortmund vs Real Madrid, UCL 2023-24 final: Los Blancos seeking to establish new Champions League dynasty
    Reuters
  5. Al Hilal beats Al Nassr 5-4 on penalties to seal King’s Cup title as Ronaldo misses out on silverware
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs St. Louis Live Streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?
    Team Sportstar
  2. UCL 2023-24 final: List of UEFA Champions League titles won by Real Madrid
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024: Alcaraz eases past Korda to book fourth-round spot
    Reuters
  4. Champions League 2023-24 Final: Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund head-to-head record
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch India India vs Bangladesh Warm-up game live?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment