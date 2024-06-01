Inter Miami vs St. Louis Live Streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?

PREVIEW

Inter Miami will strive to return to the win column when it hosts St. Louis City on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Miami (10-3-4, 34 points) is coming off a 3-1 midweek loss to Atlanta United -- its first defeat in MLS since March 23. The Eastern Conference leaders are 7-1-3 over their past 11 league matches.

“I think, first half, we controlled the game. Atlanta tried to use our mistakes, and finally, they did it. I think it was our game,” Miami defender Sergii Kryvtsov said.

“We didn’t lose for 10 games in a row, and it happened, finally. We’ll keep going.”

Lionel Messi, who scored Miami’s lone goal in the loss to Atlanta, has a league-leading 12 assists. Messi and Luis Suarez have a team-leading 11 goals apiece.

St. Louis (3-4-7, 16 points) travels to South Florida looking to snap a club-worst three-match losing streak following a 2-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders last weekend.

A Kyle Hiebert own goal led to St. Louis City squandering points to the Sounders. St. Louis has not won since a 3-1 decision over the Chicago Fire on May 11.

St. Louis and Inter Miami have met only once previously, with St. Louis earning a 3-0 win in its inaugural season in 2023.

“What we can control are the moments in games where we can take opportunities,” said St. Louis coach Bradley Carnell. “We’ve seen opportunities and that’s what we’re working toward. It’s fun to come up against players and teams like this because this is all what we strive for to play against the best.

“We want to be the best versions of ourselves, and to compete against the best is a great experience as well as an opportunity.”

Forward Joao Klauss leads St. Louis with five goals in 14 matches this season.

- Reuters

Predicted 11s Inter Miami: Callender; Weigandt, Sailor, Freire, Negri; Cremaschi, Busquets, Gressel, Rojas; Messi, Suarez St. Louis: Burki; Totland, Parker, Nilsson, Hiebert; Durkin, Blom, Vassilev; Alm, Pompeu, Klauss

Streaming/telecast information

When will Inter Miami vs St. Louis match start?

The MLS match between Inter Miami and St. Louis will kick off on June 2, 2024 at 5:00 a.m. IST.

Where to watch the Inter Miami vs St. Louis match in India?

The MLS match between Inter Miami and St. Louis will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India. You can follow the live commentary and scores on the Sportstar website.