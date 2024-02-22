MagazineBuy Print

Inter Miami vs Salt Lake LIVE score, MLS 2024-25 Updates: Messi, Suarez start for MIA; Kick-off at 6:30am; Streaming info

MIA vs RSL: Follow to get instant score updates and highlights of the MLS match between Inter Miami and Salt Lake, happening at the Chase stadium in Florida.

Updated : Feb 22, 2024 06:26 IST

Team Sportstar
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Lionel Messi #10, Jordi Alba #18, Sergio Busquets #5 and Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami CF look on during an Inter Miami CF Training Session at Florida Blue Training Center on February 20, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Megan Briggs/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Megan Briggs / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Lionel Messi #10, Jordi Alba #18, Sergio Busquets #5 and Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami CF look on during an Inter Miami CF Training Session at Florida Blue Training Center on February 20, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Megan Briggs/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Megan Briggs / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) | Photo Credit: Megan Briggs
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Lionel Messi #10, Jordi Alba #18, Sergio Busquets #5 and Luis Suarez #9 of Inter Miami CF look on during an Inter Miami CF Training Session at Florida Blue Training Center on February 20, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Megan Briggs/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Megan Briggs / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) | Photo Credit: Megan Briggs

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of MLS match between Inter Miami and Salt Lake, happening at the Chase stadium in Florida. 

  • February 22, 2024 06:04
    Streaming/telecast information

    When will Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake match start?

    The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake will kick off on February 22, 2024 at 6:30 a.m. IST. 

    Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake match in India?

    The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.

  • February 22, 2024 05:56
    Salt Lake - Starting 11

    MacMath; Brody, Vera, Glad, Eneli; Palacio, Oieda, Gomez, Ruiz, Luna; Chicho

  • February 22, 2024 05:52
    Messi starts! - Inter Miami starting 11
  • February 22, 2024 05:29
    Predicted playing 11s

    Inter Miami: Callender; Yedlin, Freire, Aviles, Alba; Gressel, Busquets, Ruiz; Messi, Suarez, Gomez

    Real Salt Lake: MacMath; Brody, Glad, Vera, Katranis; Ojeda, Palacio; Gomez, Crooks, Luna; Arango

Inter Miami FC /

Lionel Messi

