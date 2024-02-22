Inter Miami vs Salt Lake LIVE score, MLS 2024-25 Updates: Messi, Suarez start for MIA; Kick-off at 6:30am; Streaming info

Streaming/telecast information

When will Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake match start?

The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake will kick off on February 22, 2024 at 6:30 a.m. IST.

Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake match in India?

The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.