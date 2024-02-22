Inter Miami vs Salt Lake LIVE score, MLS 2024-25 Updates: Messi, Suarez start for MIA; Kick-off at 6:30am; Streaming info

Key Updates
- February 22, 2024 06:04Streaming/telecast information
When will Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake match start?
The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake will kick off on February 22, 2024 at 6:30 a.m. IST.
Where to watch the Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake match in India?
The MLS match between Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.
- February 22, 2024 05:56Salt Lake - Starting 11
MacMath; Brody, Vera, Glad, Eneli; Palacio, Oieda, Gomez, Ruiz, Luna; Chicho
- February 22, 2024 05:52Messi starts! - Inter Miami starting 11
- February 22, 2024 05:29Predicted playing 11s
Inter Miami: Callender; Yedlin, Freire, Aviles, Alba; Gressel, Busquets, Ruiz; Messi, Suarez, Gomez
Real Salt Lake: MacMath; Brody, Glad, Vera, Katranis; Ojeda, Palacio; Gomez, Crooks, Luna; Arango
