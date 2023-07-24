MagazineBuy Print

Lionel Messi to captain Inter Miami, says coach Martino

The club’s previous captain was Brazilian midfielder Gregore, who is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a foot injury.

Published : Jul 24, 2023 23:06 IST , Fort Lauderdale - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates the game winning goal after defeating Cruz Azul during the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates the game winning goal after defeating Cruz Azul during the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
infoIcon

World Cup winner Lionel Messi will be the new captain of Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer (MLS) side’s coach Tata Martino confirmed on Monday.

Messi, who signed for Miami earlier this month, wore the captain’s armband on his debut for the club in a Leagues Cup tie against Liga MX’s Cruz Azul on Friday, in which the Argentine forward scored a stoppage-time free-kick.

The club’s previous captain was Brazilian midfielder Gregore, who is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a foot injury.

READ | Messi could make first start for Inter Miami against Atlanta says Martino

Asked if Messi would continue to captain Miami, Martino told reporters: “The other day he was (captain) too, when he entered. Yes, he will be.”

Inter Miami close out the two-game group stage on Tuesday when they host Atlanta United with hopes of advancing to the knockout stages of the Leagues Cup, which is a World Cup-style tournament featuring all teams from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX.

