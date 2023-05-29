Football

2022-23 Season review: All teams that won league titles across Europe and were promoted, relegated

In England, Manchester City defended the throne, winning a hat-trick of Premier League title while Barcelona became La Liga champion for the first time since 2019.

The 2022-23 season has seen Lionel Messi win the league title with PSG while Barcelona was crowned champion for the first time since his exit.

The 2022-23 season saw some extremely close matches in Europe, with Napoli, winning the Serie A title after 33 years.

As the season across the top-five leagues of Europe, here is how the highlights panned out in each league:

England - Premier League

  • ⦿ Champion: Manchester City
  • ⦿ Champions League: Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United
  • ⦿ Europa League: Liverpool, Brighton and Hove Albion
  • ⦿ Europa Conference League: Aston Villa
  • ⦿ Relegated: Leicester City, Leeds United, Southampton
  • ⦿ Newly promoted: Burnley, Sheffield United, Luton Town
Sergio Busquets of FC Barcelona lifts the La Liga Trophy as players of FC Barcelona celebrate after being crowned League Champion.

Spain - La Liga

  • ⦿ Champion: Barcelona
  • ⦿ Champions League: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad
  • ⦿ Europa League: Villarreal, Real Betis
  • ⦿ Europa Conference League: Yet to be determined
  • ⦿ Relegated: Espanyol, Elche, yet to be determined
  • ⦿ Newly promoted: Granada, Las Plamas, yet to be determined

Italy - Serie A

  • ⦿ Champion: Napoli
  • ⦿ Champions League: Napoli, Lazio, Inter Milan, AC Milan
  • ⦿ Europa League: Atalanta, AS Roma*
  • ⦿ Europa Conference League: Juventus*
  • ⦿ Relegated: Cremonese, Sampdoria, yet to be determined
  • ⦿ Newly promoted: Genoa, Frosinone, yet to be determined

Germany - Bundesliga

  • ⦿ Champion: Bayern Munich
  • ⦿ Champions League: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Union Berlin
  • ⦿ Europa League: Freiburg
  • ⦿ Europa Conference League: Leverkusen
  • ⦿ Relegated: Schalke, Hertha BSC
  • ⦿ Newly promoted: Heidenheim, Darmstadt
  • ⦿ Promotion playoff: Vfb Stuttgart vs Hamburg
PSG’s Lionel Messi scored the winner as his side won its 11th Ligue 1 title.

France - Ligue 1

  • ⦿ Champion: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)
  • ⦿ Champions League: PSG, Lens
  • ⦿ Champions League qualification: Marseille
  • ⦿ Europa League: Lille
  • ⦿ Conference League: Rennes
  • ⦿ Relegated: Nantes*, Troyes, AC Ajaccio, Angers
  • ⦿ Promoted: Le Havre, Metz

While league in Spain and Italy are yet to finalise the list of promoted and relegated sides, Ligue 1 in France is set to have 18 instead of 20 teams in the 2023-24 season. That’s why it will see four teams relegated as Metz and Le Havre return to the premier division in France.

