The 2022-23 season saw some extremely close matches in Europe, with Napoli, winning the Serie A title after 33 years.

In England, Manchester City defended the throne, winning a hat-trick of Premier League title while Barcelona became La Liga champion for the first time since the exit of Lionel Messi.

As the season across the top-five leagues of Europe, here is how the highlights panned out in each league:

England - Premier League

Relegated: Leicester City, Leeds United, Southampton ⦿ Newly promoted: Burnley, Sheffield United, Luton Town

Sergio Busquets of FC Barcelona lifts the La Liga Trophy as players of FC Barcelona celebrate after being crowned League Champion. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spain - La Liga

Relegated: Espanyol, Elche, yet to be determined ⦿ Newly promoted: Granada, Las Plamas, yet to be determined

Italy - Serie A

Relegated: Cremonese, Sampdoria, yet to be determined ⦿ Newly promoted: Genoa, Frosinone, yet to be determined

Germany - Bundesliga

Newly promoted: Heidenheim, Darmstadt ⦿ Promotion playoff: Vfb Stuttgart vs Hamburg

PSG’s Lionel Messi scored the winner as his side won its 11th Ligue 1 title. | Photo Credit: AP

France - Ligue 1

Relegated: Nantes*, Troyes, AC Ajaccio, Angers ⦿ Promoted: Le Havre, Metz

While league in Spain and Italy are yet to finalise the list of promoted and relegated sides, Ligue 1 in France is set to have 18 instead of 20 teams in the 2023-24 season. That’s why it will see four teams relegated as Metz and Le Havre return to the premier division in France.