The 2022-23 season saw some extremely close matches in Europe, with Napoli, winning the Serie A title after 33 years.
In England, Manchester City defended the throne, winning a hat-trick of Premier League title while Barcelona became La Liga champion for the first time since the exit of Lionel Messi.
As the season across the top-five leagues of Europe, here is how the highlights panned out in each league:
England - Premier League
- ⦿ Champion: Manchester City
- ⦿ Champions League: Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle United
- ⦿ Europa League: Liverpool, Brighton and Hove Albion
- ⦿ Europa Conference League: Aston Villa
- ⦿ Relegated: Leicester City, Leeds United, Southampton
- ⦿ Newly promoted: Burnley, Sheffield United, Luton Town
Spain - La Liga
- ⦿ Champion: Barcelona
- ⦿ Champions League: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad
- ⦿ Europa League: Villarreal, Real Betis
- ⦿ Europa Conference League: Yet to be determined
- ⦿ Relegated: Espanyol, Elche, yet to be determined
- ⦿ Newly promoted: Granada, Las Plamas, yet to be determined
Italy - Serie A
- ⦿ Champion: Napoli
- ⦿ Champions League: Napoli, Lazio, Inter Milan, AC Milan
- ⦿ Europa League: Atalanta, AS Roma*
- ⦿ Europa Conference League: Juventus*
- ⦿ Relegated: Cremonese, Sampdoria, yet to be determined
- ⦿ Newly promoted: Genoa, Frosinone, yet to be determined
Germany - Bundesliga
- ⦿ Champion: Bayern Munich
- ⦿ Champions League: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Union Berlin
- ⦿ Europa League: Freiburg
- ⦿ Europa Conference League: Leverkusen
- ⦿ Relegated: Schalke, Hertha BSC
- ⦿ Newly promoted: Heidenheim, Darmstadt
- ⦿ Promotion playoff: Vfb Stuttgart vs Hamburg
France - Ligue 1
- ⦿ Champion: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)
- ⦿ Champions League: PSG, Lens
- ⦿ Champions League qualification: Marseille
- ⦿ Europa League: Lille
- ⦿ Conference League: Rennes
- ⦿ Relegated: Nantes*, Troyes, AC Ajaccio, Angers
- ⦿ Promoted: Le Havre, Metz
While league in Spain and Italy are yet to finalise the list of promoted and relegated sides, Ligue 1 in France is set to have 18 instead of 20 teams in the 2023-24 season. That’s why it will see four teams relegated as Metz and Le Havre return to the premier division in France.