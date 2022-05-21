Liverpool boss Klopp says no pressure in quadruple chase

Liverpool may have a historic quadruple in their sights but manager Juergen Klopp insisted that pressure is not a factor as his side prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the Premier League season.

Liverpool, which has already won the domestic cup double, must beat Wolves at home on Sunday and hope leader Manchester City falter against Aston Villa to secure the league title.

READ | Chelsea's injury problems 'never stopped', says Tuchel

"I cannot talk about pressure for the other team, but for us there is no pressure," said Klopp, whose team will also contest the Champions League final against Real Madrid in a week's time.

"We know that we have to win the football game but we've had that now for a while. It's not about 'what if'. We don't have that... For us, it is pretty positive, it's so special. And if you have something to lose it feels different, but we don't have that."

Liverpool was beaten to the title by City on the last day of the 2018-19 season. Klopp said they would continue to make life difficult for Pep Guardiola's side even in the case of a repeat on Sunday.

"The biggest defeats in my life have led to the biggest successes in my life, wherever I was," added the German.

"Whatever happens on Sunday, we will not stop. We will not stop trying. Yes, we have the best opponent in world football, which is a bit of a shame, but they have us in their neck, which is not too cool as well. So let's see."

City are chasing a fourth league title in five years, while Liverpool are looking for its second since the 2019-20 season.

Salah hopes to seal the quadruple

Liverpool's forward Mohamed Salah says they are excited to still have a chance to add the Premier League and Champions League titles to their two domestic cup triumphs, saying the team are optimistic ahead of the climax to the season.

"I wish City lose or draw, and we can win the league," Salah told beIN Sports on Friday.

READ | FA investigating pitch invasions, condemns ‘anti-social behaviour’ from fans

"We talk to each other (as a team), and everyone is excited. This situation happened two years ago, and they won the league. We are all optimistic, and this is what is in your hands -- you must win your match, and then you see what happens."

"When (I said) I wish we could face Real Madrid, this was as if I said something wrong about them," Salah added.

"I am talking about the strongest team in Champions League history, and I said that because of what happened before.

"The match will be difficult, and this team has won almost against all the strong teams. (But) I am very excited about the final and I hope we can win it."