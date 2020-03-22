Liverpool fan Sean Cox returns home almost two years after attack

Liverpool fan Sean Cox has returned home almost two years after suffering life-changing injuries as a result of an attack outside Anfield.

The father-of-three was assaulted prior to the Champions League semifinal fixture against Roma in April, 2018. A Roma fan, Simone Mastrelli, was jailed for three and a half years in February, 2019, after entering a guilty plea to unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Cox was left in a coma with serious brain injuries and underwent extensive rehabilitation.

A Facebook post from his wife Martina confirmed he had returned to his family home in County Meath. "This is a day we as a family have been looking forward to for a long time," she wrote.

"While Sean still has a long road to travel, having him home with us is an incredibly important step as we come together as a family unit again. I can't thank enough those who have helped Sean along the way over the past two years. Without a doubt this support has made today possible.

"In particular, I would like to thank the incredible staff in Marymount Care Centre in Lucan for the care and support they have provided to Sean over the past number of months. At a time when staying at home takes on new meaning for all of us, it's clear that there is no other place that Sean would rather be."