Football Football Liverpool fan Sean Cox returns home almost two years after attack Sean Cox's wife confirmed he has returned to the family home, two years on from an attack before Liverpool's match with Roma. Peter Hanson 22 March, 2020 15:24 IST Liverpool players with a banner in support of Sean Cox. - Getty Images Peter Hanson 22 March, 2020 15:24 IST Liverpool fan Sean Cox has returned home almost two years after suffering life-changing injuries as a result of an attack outside Anfield.The father-of-three was assaulted prior to the Champions League semifinal fixture against Roma in April, 2018. A Roma fan, Simone Mastrelli, was jailed for three and a half years in February, 2019, after entering a guilty plea to unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm.Cox was left in a coma with serious brain injuries and underwent extensive rehabilitation.A Facebook post from his wife Martina confirmed he had returned to his family home in County Meath. "This is a day we as a family have been looking forward to for a long time," she wrote.ALSO READ | Klopp is 'crazy, egocentric, but special'"While Sean still has a long road to travel, having him home with us is an incredibly important step as we come together as a family unit again. I can't thank enough those who have helped Sean along the way over the past two years. Without a doubt this support has made today possible."In particular, I would like to thank the incredible staff in Marymount Care Centre in Lucan for the care and support they have provided to Sean over the past number of months. At a time when staying at home takes on new meaning for all of us, it's clear that there is no other place that Sean would rather be." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos