Football Football Liverpool member tests positive at training camp, Austrian tabloid says The report did not specify whether the person involved was a player or a member of staff, describing them only as a "member" of Liverpool. Reuters 18 August, 2020 17:35 IST Liverpool is undergoing its summer training camp in the Austrian Alps. - Twitter @LFC Reuters 18 August, 2020 17:35 IST An unidentified member of English Premier League champion Liverpool has tested positive for the new coronavirus at its summer training camp in the Austrian Alps, tabloid newspaper Kronen Zeitung said on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.The Austrian paper did not specify whether the person involved was a player or a member of staff, describing them only as a "member" of the club.Liverpool declined to comment on the report.Liverpool's training camp was moved to the Austrian town of Saalfelden at short notice after a planned trip to Evian in France was cancelled "because of the coronavirus pandemic", according to SLFC Soccer, a company that set up the Austrian camp, which is being held behind closed doors.Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool won its first Premier League title in 30 years with seven games to spare, eventually finishing the season 18 points clear at the top of the table.