Jurgen Klopp, the German manager of Premier League club Liverpool, is a big fan of Argentina football legend Lionel Messi. An old video that has resurfaced recently revealed that Klopp has one selfie on his smartphone and it is with Messi.

“I have one selfie on my smartphone,” Klopp said in 2018.

The German manager, who assumed charge of Liverpool seven years back, has also made it clear why he chose Messi as his favourite over Cristiano Ronaldo.

“For me Messi, but I couldn’t admire Ronaldo more than I do already,” Klopp said in 2020.

Explaining the difference between the two players, the Liverpool manager said, “We’ve played against both already and both are almost impossible to defend. But Messi has much lower physical requirements from birth on.

“If you could paint yourself a perfect player, it would have Ronaldo’s height, he could jump and run as high or quick as Ronaldo can do. And what is then even added to that is his total attitude, it is absolutely perfect and professional, it couldn’t be any better.”

“And on the other side, there is the small Messi who makes everything look so simple. And therefore I like him maybe a little bit more as a player on the pitch. But Cristiano is also an absolutely incredible player. It’s really difficult, therefore, but what both have in common is that both have left their footprints for such a long time,” added Klopp.

At the recently concluded Qatar World Cup, when Messi inspired Argentina to its third World Cup title, Ronaldo went through a torrid time since Portugal coach Fernando Santos benched him in two knock-out games. Meanwhile, Messi extended his contract at Paris Saint Germain for a year, while Ronaldo is currently without a club since Manchester United terminated his second stint with the club midway due to a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.