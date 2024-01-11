MagazineBuy Print

Self-belief behind Liverpool’s comeback wins, says Klopp

Liverpool's self-belief has enabled it to fight back from losing positions this season, manager Jurgen Klopp said after his side's 2-1 comeback victory over Fulham in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal.

Published : Jan 11, 2024 09:35 IST , Nashik - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool celebrate following the team’s victory in the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Liverpool and Fulham.
Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool celebrate following the team's victory in the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Liverpool and Fulham. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool celebrate following the team’s victory in the Carabao Cup Semi Final First Leg match between Liverpool and Fulham. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

 Liverpool’s self-belief has enabled it to fight back from losing positions this season, manager Jurgen Klopp said after his side’s 2-1 comeback victory over Fulham in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal.

Fulham took a first-half lead with a goal from Willian, before Curtis Jones and substitute Cody Gakpo scored three minutes apart to turn the match around.

It marked the seventh time Liverpool has won after conceding the first goal in all competitions this season, the most of any side in England’s top four tiers in 2023-24.

“To turn around a game, first and foremost you need quality; to turn a game around you obviously need belief. That’s the main thing and summing up everything beyond that is mentality,” Klopp told reporters on Wednesday.

“We had that this season where we had to overcome real difficulties very early in the season and nobody knew how we would react on that because you cannot plan it, you cannot train, you just watch it.

ALSO READ
Italian Cup: Lazio beats Roma 1-0 to reach semis; Atalanta wins 2-1 at Milan

“The boys did it against Bournemouth at home, against Newcastle away, so many moments... So, in the situation we are in with a lot of players not in – we don’t go for excuses and stuff like this, but it is obvious, you have to change.”

Gakpo’s winner was the 30th goal contribution this season by a Liverpool substitute, 12 more than any other Premier League club, with Klopp saying it was important to take risks when making changes.

“That’s how it is, but it must be the right moment,” Klopp added. “When we have all available, the quality we can bring on then is pretty good, I have to say.”

Liverpool, top of the Premier League standings, faces 12th-placed Bournemouth on January 21 before travelling to Craven Cottage for the second leg on January 24.

