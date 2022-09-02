Transfer Deadline Day: Liverpool reinforces midfield with Arthur loan from Juventus

Liverpool signed Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo from Juventus on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Thursday, one hour before the transfer deadline.

British media reported that Liverpool do not have an option to buy the 26-year-old, who has made 63 appearances for Juve since his move to the Italian club from Barcelona in 2020.

“We talked a lot and our ideas and visions were a good fit so I’m sure it was the right choice,” Arthur said in a statement.

“Liverpool have a wonderful history in football. I’ve played against Liverpool, I know what it feels like to be in the stadium with the fans behind them.

“I was with the opposition and now I’m on the right side so I’m really excited. It’s a massive club with a great manager, great players ... it’s a dream to be here.”

Arthur, who can play in different roles in central midfield and was once hailed as Xavi Hernandez’s heir, was sold by Barcelona for 72 million euros ($71.58 million) when they needed to meet their revenue target from player sales.

He arrives at Liverpool who are reeling from an injury crisis with midfielders Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all sidelined.

Liverpool, who are in sixth place with eight points from five games, visit Merseyside rivals Everton on Saturday.