Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s higlights of the summer transfer deadline day 2022. We will be bringing you live updates as the #DeadlineDay progresses.

That brings us to an end to the end of the summer transfer window. We had a relatively non-chaotic final day, with Aubameyang’s move to Chelsea and Liverpool’s signing of Arthur Melo being the biggest deals of the day. Antony’s signing was also confirmed by Manchester United.

HIGHLIGHTS

⦿ Liverpool confirms Arthur Melo signing. It will be a season-long loan.

signing. It will be a season-long loan. ⦿ Nottingham Forest is moving in for Ivorian right-back Serge Aurier.

is moving in for Ivorian right-back ⦿ Ainsley Maitland Niles joins Southampton on loan from Arsenal.

joins Southampton on loan from Arsenal. ⦿ Aston Villa announces the signing of Leander Dendoncker from Premier League rival Wolves.

announces the signing of from Premier League rival Wolves. ⦿ Nottingham Forest is not done in this window. Michy Batshuayi seems to be on the way from Chelsea.

is not done in this window. seems to be on the way from Chelsea. ⦿ Denis Zakaria set to join Chelsea on loan- Loan terms agreed between clubs and personal terms not an issue. The player is having his medical in Italy.

Loan terms agreed between clubs and personal terms not an issue. The player is having his medical in Italy. ⦿ Liverpool closing in on Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo for a season-long loan.

closing in on Juventus midfielder for a season-long loan. ⦿ Manchester United signs Martin Dubravka on loan.

signs ⦿ Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin close to joining Barcelona . Contract with Arsenal will be mutually terminated as per reports

Arsenal right-back . Contract with Arsenal will be mutually terminated as per reports ⦿ Brazilian winger and former Chelsea player Willian has agreed on terms with Premier League side Fulham.

Brazilian winger and former Chelsea player has agreed on terms with Premier League side ⦿ BREAKING! Marcelo to Leicester City on a one-year contract till June 2023? Who would have seen this coming?

BREAKING! on a one-year contract till June 2023? Who would have seen this coming? ⦿ BREAKING! Chelsea and Barcelona have reached an agreement on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a two-year deal. Barcelona will get 14 million Euros and get Marcus Alonso as part of the deal.

BREAKING! have reached an agreement on in a two-year deal. Barcelona will get 14 million Euros and get as part of the deal. ⦿ Josko Gvardiol extends his contract with RB Leipzig until June 2027, Chelsea’s £78m bid was been turned down yesterday.

extends his contract with RB Leipzig until June 2027, Chelsea’s £78m bid was been turned down yesterday. ⦿ Meanwhile, Arsenal has placed a bid for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz . Villa is adamant not to move forward with the sale.

Meanwhile, Arsenal has placed a bid for Aston Villa midfielder . Villa is adamant not to move forward with the sale. ⦿ Manchester City signs Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on a £17.5mn deal.

Manchester City signs from Borussia Dortmund on a £17.5mn deal. ⦿ BREAKING! Manchester United has confirmed the signing Ajax forward Antony Matheus. He has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year.

BREAKING! He has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year. ⦿ Barcelona getting closer to signing Hector Bellerin- the player has proposals from Italy to join FCB as per reports

⦿ Liverpool is closing in on a loan deal for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo . Medical to happen later in the day apparently.

Liverpool is closing in on a loan deal for Juventus midfielder . Medical to happen later in the day apparently. ⦿ Meanwhile in Serie A, A.C. Milan is set to sign Sergino Dest from Barcelona on a loan with an option to buy. He will sign a one-year loan agreement plus a potential four-year deal, if this is converted into a permanent move.

Meanwhile in Serie A, A.C. Milan is set to sign from Barcelona on a loan with an option to buy. He will sign a one-year loan agreement plus a potential four-year deal, if this is converted into a permanent move. ⦿ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang , who suffered a broken jaw recently after a group of masked robbers attacked him, will be Chelsea’s top priority as it still lacks a clinical striker. It is speculated that the Blues defender Marcos Alonso will also be part of the deal. Earlier, Barcelona had rejected an alleged £13m bid from Chelsea for Aubameyang.

, who suffered a broken jaw recently after a group of masked robbers attacked him, will be Chelsea’s top priority as it still lacks a clinical striker. It is speculated that the Blues defender Marcos Alonso will also be part of the deal. Earlier, Barcelona had rejected an alleged £13m bid from Chelsea for Aubameyang. ⦿ Barcelona target Bernardo Silva squashed all rumours about him parting ways with Manchester City. “I’m going to stay at City. I haven’t received any offers. I’m staying in Manchester, here I’m happy and the decision has been made”, he said.

Barcelona target squashed all rumours about him parting ways with Manchester City. “I’m going to stay at City. I haven’t received any offers. I’m staying in Manchester, here I’m happy and the decision has been made”, he said. ⦿ Another potential signing later in the day could be Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji. It is rumored that Manchester City is closing in on a £14m deal for the 27-year old.

The summer transfer window of the 2022-23 season has been arguably one of the busiest across the top-5 European leagues. The window that opened on June 10 is coming to a close today and there are quite a few massive names who are up for grabs.