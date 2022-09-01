Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s higlights of the summer transfer deadline day 2022. We will be bringing you live updates as the #DeadlineDay progresses.
That brings us to an end to the end of the summer transfer window. We had a relatively non-chaotic final day, with Aubameyang’s move to Chelsea and Liverpool’s signing of Arthur Melo being the biggest deals of the day. Antony’s signing was also confirmed by Manchester United.
HIGHLIGHTS
- ⦿ Liverpool confirms Arthur Melo signing. It will be a season-long loan.
- ⦿ Nottingham Forest is moving in for Ivorian right-back Serge Aurier.
- ⦿ Ainsley Maitland Niles joins Southampton on loan from Arsenal.
- ⦿ Aston Villa announces the signing of Leander Dendoncker from Premier League rival Wolves.
- ⦿ Nottingham Forest is not done in this window. Michy Batshuayi seems to be on the way from Chelsea.
- ⦿ Denis Zakaria set to join Chelsea on loan- Loan terms agreed between clubs and personal terms not an issue. The player is having his medical in Italy.
- ⦿ Liverpool closing in on Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo for a season-long loan.
- ⦿ Manchester United signs Martin Dubravka on loan.
- ⦿ Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin close to joining Barcelona. Contract with Arsenal will be mutually terminated as per reports
- ⦿ Brazilian winger and former Chelsea player Willian has agreed on terms with Premier League side Fulham.
- ⦿ BREAKING! Marcelo to Leicester City on a one-year contract till June 2023? Who would have seen this coming?
- ⦿ BREAKING! Chelsea and Barcelona have reached an agreement on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a two-year deal. Barcelona will get 14 million Euros and get Marcus Alonso as part of the deal.
- ⦿ Josko Gvardiol extends his contract with RB Leipzig until June 2027, Chelsea’s £78m bid was been turned down yesterday.
- ⦿ Meanwhile, Arsenal has placed a bid for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. Villa is adamant not to move forward with the sale.
- ⦿ Manchester City signs Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on a £17.5mn deal.
- ⦿ BREAKING! Manchester United has confirmed the signing Ajax forward Antony Matheus. He has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year.
- ⦿ Barcelona getting closer to signing Hector Bellerin- the player has proposals from Italy to join FCB as per reports
- ⦿ Liverpool is closing in on a loan deal for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo. Medical to happen later in the day apparently.
- ⦿ Meanwhile in Serie A, A.C. Milan is set to sign Sergino Dest from Barcelona on a loan with an option to buy. He will sign a one-year loan agreement plus a potential four-year deal, if this is converted into a permanent move.
- ⦿ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who suffered a broken jaw recently after a group of masked robbers attacked him, will be Chelsea’s top priority as it still lacks a clinical striker. It is speculated that the Blues defender Marcos Alonso will also be part of the deal. Earlier, Barcelona had rejected an alleged £13m bid from Chelsea for Aubameyang.
- ⦿ Barcelona target Bernardo Silva squashed all rumours about him parting ways with Manchester City. “I’m going to stay at City. I haven’t received any offers. I’m staying in Manchester, here I’m happy and the decision has been made”, he said.
- ⦿ Another potential signing later in the day could be Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji. It is rumored that Manchester City is closing in on a £14m deal for the 27-year old.
The summer transfer window of the 2022-23 season has been arguably one of the busiest across the top-5 European leagues. The window that opened on June 10 is coming to a close today and there are quite a few massive names who are up for grabs.
