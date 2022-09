The summer transfer window for the 2022-23 season has closed. Here are the players that have moved so far on deadline day and the loan deals that have happened.

We're delighted to confirm the signing of @arthurhromelo on loan from Juventus for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, subject to international clearance 🙌🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 1, 2022

Latest deadline day transfer news Arthur Melo’s loan signing confirmed by Liverpool. Ainsley Maitland Niles joins Southampton on loan from Arsenal. Aston Villa announces the signing of Leander Dendoncker from Premier League rival Wolves. Deniz Zakaria set to join Chelsea. Loan terms agreed between both clubs and personal terms agreed. James Garner has just signed a contract with Everton - £15m fee add ons included. Martin Braithwaite has reportedly signed a three-year contract as a new Espanyol player from Barcelona. Paulo Gazzaniga joins Girona from Fulham.

Dubravka to Manchester United confirmed The Newcastle United goalkeeper is expected to join the Red Devils on loan with an option to buy. Man United has been on the lookout for a back-up keeper since Sergio Romero left. Dean Henderson, the expected No. 2 has left on loan to Nottingham Forest since.

PSG Exodus sees Gueye and Kurzawa move to Premier League Paris Saint-Germain’s Senegalese midfielder Idrissa Gueye returned to Premier League club, Everton, on a two-year deal after he dropped in the pecking order. Laywin Kurzawa joined Fulham on loan from PSG with Nuno Mendes cementing his position as a full-back in the Ligue 1 side.

Kluivert looking for a Valencia move after Fulham collapse Justin Kluivert is looking for move to Valencia after his transfer to Fulham collapsed due to work permit issues. As per reports, the La Liga side has an agreement in principle with AS Roma, and player has accepted to join Valencia. Florian Grillitsch joins Ajax on a free transfer — done deal. Aster Vranckx joins AC Milan on loan with buy option from Wolfsburg Amine Harit to Olympique Marseille is a done deal on loan with buy option now confirmed, as per latest reports.

Confirmed signings on the deadline day so far. Brazilian winger and former Chelsea player Willian has agreed on terms with Premier League side Fulham. Marcelo to Leicester City on a one-year contract till June 2023 Chelsea and Barcelona have reached an agreement on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in a two-year deal. Barcelona will get 14 million Euros and get Marcus Alonso as part of the deal. Josko Gvardiol extends his contract with RB Leipzig until June 2027, Chelsea’s £78m bid was been turned down yesterday. Meanwhile, Arsenal has placed a bid for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. Villa is adamant not to move forward with the sale. Manchester City signs Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on a £17.5mn deal. Manchester United has confirmed the signing Ajax forward Antony Matheus. He has signed a contract until 2027, with the option of an additional year.

Which players have moved in the players so far in the Premier League?

Arsenal

In - Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, Matt Turner, Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Out - Jordi Osei-Tutu, Daniel Ballard, Alexandre Lacazette, Konstantinos Mavrapanos, Matteo Guendouzi, Jonathan Dinzeyl, Joel Lopez, Jordan McEneff, Luigi Gaspar, Remy Mitchell, Zak Swanson, Moari Hutchinson, Bernd Leno, Lucas Torreira

Aston Villa

In - Philippe Coutinho, Diego Carlos, Robin Olsen, Boubacar Kamara, Rory Wilson, Ewan Simpson

Out - Matt Target, Trstan Abideen-Goodridge, Paul Appiah, Mungo Bridge, Conor Hourihane, Akos Onodi, Dominic Revan, Finley Thondike, Lovre Kalinic, Trezeguet, Kahrel Reddin, Carney Chukwuemeka

Confirmed loan signings so far on deadline day Liverpool is closing in on a loan deal for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo. Medical to happen later in the day apparently. Meanwhile in Serie A, A.C. Milan is set to sign Sergino Dest from Barcelona on a loan with an option to buy. He will sign a one-year loan agreement plus a potential four-year deal, if this is converted into a permanent move.

Bournemouth

In - Chris Francis, Dominic Sadi, Ryan Fredericks, Joe Rothwell, Marcus Tavernier, Neto, Marcos Senesi

Out - Gary Cahill, Brennan Camp, Connor Kuuran-Browne, Luke Nippard, Owen Palmer, Aaron Roberts, Jack Seddon, Robbie Brady, Sam Sherring, Zeno Ibsen Rossi, Ryan Glover, Jake Scrimshaw

Brentford

In - Max Dickov, Max Wilcox, Aaron Hickey, Keane Lewis-Potter, Kyreece Lisbie, Thomas Strakosha, Yehor Yarmolyuk, Ben Mee, Michael Olakogbie, Lucias Vine, Isaac Holland, Tony Yoane, Mikkel Damsgaard, Angel Waruih

Out - Ben Hockenhull, Christian Eriksen, Dom Jefferies, Lewis Gordon, Max Haygarth, Wraynel Hercules, Julian Jeanvier, Gustav Mogensen, Hans Mpongo, Jaakko Oksanen, Jude Russell, Roy Syla, Dominic Thompson, Marcus Forss

Brighton and Hove Albion

In - Julio Enciso, Benicio Baker-Boaitey, Simon Adingra, Imari Samuels, Luca Barrington, Pervis Estupinan

Out - Jayson Molumby, Yves Bissouma, Alex Cochrane, Tudor Baluta, Lars Dendoncker, Adam Desbois, Ulrick Eneme Ella, John Lucero, Jaami Qureshi, Ayo Tanimowo, Leo Skiri Ostigard, Zak Sturge, Marc Cucurella, Matthew Clarke, Neal Maupay

Chelsea

In - Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, Gabriel Slonina, Omari Hutchinson, Eddie Beach.

Out - Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ross Barkley, Emerson, Charley Musonda, Malang Sarr, timo Werner, Andreas, Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Levi Colwill, Tino Anjorin, Henry Lawrence, Ian Maatsen, Jamie Cumming, Nathan Baxter, Ethan Wady, Romelu Lukaku, Sam McClelland, Lucas Bergstrom, Jake Clarke-Salter, Saul Niguez. Danny Drinkwater.

Crystal Palace

In - Chris Richards, Cormac Austin, Cheick Doucoure, Sam Johnstone, Malcolm Ebiowei.

Out - Jake O’Brien, Luke Plange, Cheikhou Kouyate, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Scott Banks, Christian Benteke, Sean Robertson, Tayo Adaramola, Remi Matthews, Reece Hannam, Jaroslaw Jach, Martin Kelly.

Everton

In - Neil Maupay, Amadou Onana, Conor Coady, Dwight McNeil, Ruben Vinagre, James Tarkowski.

Out - Richarlison, Niels Nkounkou, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Dele Alli, Lewis Gibson, Nathan Broadhead, Lewis Dobbin, Ellis Simms, Tyler Onyago, Jarrad Branthwaite, Ryan Astley, Harry Tryer, Joao Virginia, Cenk Tosun,, Jonjoe Kenny, Fabian Delph, Gylfi Sigurdsson

Fulham

In - Joao Palhinha, Issa Diop, Andreas Pereira, Kevin Mbabu, Bernd Leno, Shane Duffy, Manor Solomon, Kristian Sekularac.

Out - Andre Zambo Anguissa, Fabio Carvalho, Cyrus Christie, Rodrigo Muniz, Alfie Mawson, Michael Olakigbe, Timmy Abraham, Luca Ashby-Hammond, Kieron Bowie, Jean Michael Seri, Steven Sessegnon, Taye Ashbby-Hammond, Sonny Hilton, Michael Hector, Fabri.

Leeds United

In: Brenden Aaronson, Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, Marc Roca, Rasmus Kristensen, Darko Gyabim Joel Robles, Sonny Perkins

Out - Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips, Ian Poveda, Jack Jenkins, Kiko Casilla, Helder Costa, Lewis Bate, Leif Davis, Jamie Shackleton, Elia Caprile,Tyler Roberts, Charlie Cresswell, Liam McCarron, Ryan Edmondson, Nohan Kenneh

Leicester City

In: Alex Smithies, Denis Praet (return from loan)

Out: Kasper Schmeichel, Hamza Choudhury (loan), Eldin Jakupovic

Liverpool

In - Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, Calvin Ramsay

Out: Sadio Mane, Neco Williams, Takumi Minamino, Marko Grujic, Ben Davies, Divock Origi, Sheyi Ojo, Ben Woodburn, Sepp van den Berg (loan), Rhys Williams (loan), Loris Karius

Manchester United

In - Antony, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho (return from loan), Anthony Martial (return from loan), Alex Tuanzebe (return from loan), Facundo Pellistri (return from loan)

Out - Andreas Pereira, Eric Bailly (loan), Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles (loan), Dean Henderson (loan), Hannibal Mjebri (loan), Alvaro Fernandes (loan), Juan Mata, Lee Grant

Manchester City

In - Erling Haaland, Kalvin Wright-Phillips, Sergio Gomez, Stefan Ortega, Julian Alvarez, Ante Palaversa (return from loan), Marlos Moreno (return from loan)

Out - Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Pedro Porro, Ko Itakura, Arijanet Muric, Fernandinho, Daniel Arzani, Ryotaro Meshino, Yangel Herrera (loan), Zack Steffen (loan), Yan Couto (loan), Issa Kabore (loan), Nahuel Bustos (loan), Diego Rosa (loan), Thomas Agyepong

Newcastle United

In - Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Elliot Anderson

Out - Dwight Gayle, Freddie Woodman, Isaac Hayden (loan), Jeff Hendrick (loan), Ciaran Clark (loan)

Nottingham Forest

In - Ryan Hammond, Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson, Giulian Biancone, Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards, Neco Williams, Wayne Hennessey, Brandon Aguilera, Harry Toffolo, Lewis O’Brien, Jesse Lingard, Orel Mangala, Emmanuel Dennis, Cheikhou Kouyate, Remo Freuler, Morgan Gibbs-White,Hwang Ui-jo, Renan Lodi

Out - Tobias Figueiredo, Carl Jenkinson, Gaetan Bong, Marcelo Valencia, Josh Barnes, Baba Fernandes, Sam Sanders, Morgan Thomas-Sadler, Joe Watkins, Mohamed Drager, Jayden Richardson, Ethan Horvath, Brice Samba, Tyrese Fornah, Will Swan, Jonathan Panzo, Fin Back

Lewis Grabban, Riley Harbottle, Brandon Aguilera, Nicholas Ioannou, Xande Silva, Braian Ojeda, Nuno da Costa, Richie Laryea, Nicky Hogarth, Joe Lolley, Hwang Ui-jo, Alex Mighten

Southampton

In - Alex Iwumene, Gavin Bazunu, Mateusz Lis, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Romeo Lavia, Joe Aribo, Sekou Mara

Out - Harry Lewis, Fraser Forster, Caleb Watts, Kazeem Olaigbe, Shane Long, Dan Nlundulu, Will Smallbone, Thierry Small, Kegs Chauke, Jack Bycroft, Will Ferry, Nathan Tella, Kayne Ramsay

Tottenham Hotspur

In - Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Tyrell Ashcroft, Josh Keeley, Clement Lenglet, Djed Spence, Destiny Udogie, Cristian Romero, Will Lankshear

Out - J’Neil Bennett, Jez Davies, Jordan Hackett, Khalon Haysman, Kacper Kurylowicz, Thimothee Lo-Tutala, Dermi Lusala, Josh Oluwayemi, Tobi Omole, Isak Solberg, Renaldo Torraj, Oliver Turner, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Steven Bergwijn, Jack Clarke, Troy Parrott, Dane Scarlett, Joe Rodon, Kion Etete, Giovani Lo Celso, Destiny Udogie, Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon, Harry Winks

West Ham United

In - Nayef Aguerd, Alphonse Areola, Patrick Kelly, Flynn Downes, Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet, Thilo Kehrer, Emerson, Lucas Paqueta

Out - Ryan Fredericks, David Martin, Mark Noble, Andriy Yarmolenko, Sonny Perkins, Arthur Masuaku, Issa Diop, Nikola Vlasic, Joseph Anang, Nathan Trott, Armstrong Okoflex, Manny Longelo

Wolverhampton Wanderers0

In - Nathan Collins, Goncalo Guedes, Matheus Nunes, Sasa Kalajdzic

Out - Conor Carty, Pascal Estrada, Marcal, Raphael Nya, Jamie Pardington, John Ruddy, Romain Saiss, Faisu Sangare, Ki-Jana Hoever, Ryan Giles, Bendeguz Bolla, Louie Moulden, Dion Sanderson, Meritan Shabani, Renat Dadashov, Taylor Perry, Fabio Silva, Theo Corbeanu, Nigel Lonwijk, Conor Coady, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jordao, Patrick Cutrone, Luke Cundle