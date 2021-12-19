Football Football Liverpool to miss Thiago, Henderson for Spurs clash Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones who missed Liverpool's 3-1 win over Newcastle United will also miss the fixture due to suspected COVID positive tests. Reuters 19 December, 2021 21:28 IST Captain Henderson returned a negative test for COVID-19 and Thiago is under isolation. - REUTERS Reuters 19 December, 2021 21:28 IST Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara will miss Sunday's Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur due to a "suspected positive test for COVID-19", while Jordan Henderson is out because of illness, the Merseyside club said.Captain Henderson returned a negative test for COVID-19 and Thiago is under isolation.READ: Premier League rejected Chelsea request to postpone Wolves game, says Tuchel "All of the Reds' first-team squad and staff have been tested for COVID-19 on Saturday as well as this morning, with no further positive cases detected, which includes Henderson," Liverpool said in a statement.Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones missed Liverpool's 3-1 win over Newcastle United on Thursday after suspected positive tests for COVID-19 and will not return to the team to face Spurs. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :