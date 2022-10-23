Football

Lorient drops to 3rd in Ligue 1 after draw with Troyes

The draw means Lens — which won 1-0 at Marseille on Saturday — stays in second place on goal difference ahead of Lorient, with both on 27 points.

PARIS 23 October, 2022 22:32 IST
Lorient players celebrate after the second goal.

Lorient players celebrate after the second goal.

Lorient struggled without injured top scorer Terem Moffi, and despite twice rallying to draw 2-2 at Troyes, dropped down to third place in the French league on Sunday.

Moffi has eight league goals this season — only two fewer than league top scorer Kylian Mbappé — but is sidelined with an injury to his right ankle.

After Troyes took the lead in the 33rd minute through defender Julien Laporte’s own goal, striker Stéphane Diarra equalized. Former Monaco midfielder Rony Lopes restored the home side’s lead on the hour before Quentin Boisgard equalized in the 80th.

Also Read
Mbappe scores twice as PSG beats Ajaccio 3-0

Rennes moved into fourth place after winning 2-1 at last-place Angers with a penalty from midfielder Lovro Majer in the fourth minute of injury time.

A fine team move led to Amine Gouiri’s goal for Rennes in the 43rd. Forward Martin Terrier accelerated from 35 meters out, switched the ball to midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud, who then set up Gouiri for a low finish. Striker Amine Salama equalized for the home side shortly after the break.

Later Sunday, Monaco needed a win at Lille to go above Marseille into fifth place.

In other matches, it was Reims 2, Auxerre 1; Toulouse 2, Strasbourg 2, and Clermont 1, Brest 3.

