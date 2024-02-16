Ligue 1: Luis Enrique declines to comment on news of Mbappe leaving PSG

Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique declined to comment on the news that Kylian Mbappe will leave the club at the end of this season when he spoke to reporters on Friday.

A source at the club told Reuters on Friday that Mbappe would leave at the end of his current contract but terms of the agreement have not yet been decided and it could be months before an official announcement.

After numerous media reports of the news since Thursday, it was obvious that the first question for the manager would be a request for confirmation of Mbappe’s departure, but his short reply gave nothing away.

“No. I can’t say anything,” Luis Enrique told the press conference.

He was then asked if he was worried about the player’s commitment for the rest of the season, but the manager made it clear this was a topic not up for discussion.

“I am going to try to bring this topic to an end. I don’t have any comments to make,” the manager said.

“The parties involved haven’t yet said anything publicly, Kylian Mbappe hasn’t said anything publicly.

“When both parties speak, I will give my opinion.”