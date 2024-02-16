MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ligue 1: Luis Enrique declines to comment on news of Mbappe leaving PSG

It was obvious that the first question for the manager by the media would be a request for confirmation of Mbappe’s departure, but his short reply gave nothing away.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 18:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique
File Photo: Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique declined to comment on the news that Kylian Mbappe will leave the club at the end of this season when he spoke to reporters on Friday.

A source at the club told Reuters on Friday that Mbappe would leave at the end of his current contract but terms of the agreement have not yet been decided and it could be months before an official announcement.

After numerous media reports of the news since Thursday, it was obvious that the first question for the manager would be a request for confirmation of Mbappe’s departure, but his short reply gave nothing away.

“No. I can’t say anything,” Luis Enrique told the press conference.

He was then asked if he was worried about the player’s commitment for the rest of the season, but the manager made it clear this was a topic not up for discussion.

ALSO READ | Klinsmann hails ‘incredible journey’ as South Korea axe set to fall

“I am going to try to bring this topic to an end. I don’t have any comments to make,” the manager said.

“The parties involved haven’t yet said anything publicly, Kylian Mbappe hasn’t said anything publicly.

“When both parties speak, I will give my opinion.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Kylian Mbappe /

Luis Enrique /

PSG /

Paris Saint-Germain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ligue 1: Luis Enrique declines to comment on news of Mbappe leaving PSG
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Newcastle’s Wilson to have surgery for “strange” muscle injury, says Howe
    Reuters
  3. Australia’s Annabel Sutherland smashes fastest double century in women’s Test history against South Africa
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Chandigarh batters pose stiff challenge to Karnataka on Day 1
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Ashwin, a constant bugbear to rival batters, scales Mount 500
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ligue 1: Luis Enrique declines to comment on news of Mbappe leaving PSG
    Reuters
  2. South Korea sacks Klinsmann as coach: Korean FA
    AFP
  3. Klinsmann hails ‘incredible journey’ as South Korea axe set to fall
    AFP
  4. Palmer returns to Man City as Chelsea’s star, Liverpool aim to tame Toney’s Brentford
    AFP
  5. Messi’s Inter Miami and Newell’s Old Boys draw 1-1 in friendly
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ligue 1: Luis Enrique declines to comment on news of Mbappe leaving PSG
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Newcastle’s Wilson to have surgery for “strange” muscle injury, says Howe
    Reuters
  3. Australia’s Annabel Sutherland smashes fastest double century in women’s Test history against South Africa
    PTI
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Chandigarh batters pose stiff challenge to Karnataka on Day 1
    Ashwin Achal
  5. Ashwin, a constant bugbear to rival batters, scales Mount 500
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment