Klinsmann hails ‘incredible journey’ as South Korea axe set to fall

The former striker posted the message on social media as the president of the Korea Football Association met senior executives to decide Klinsmann’s fate.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 10:48 IST , Seoul - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Reports suggest 59-year-old Klinsmann’s time is up, paying the price for South Korea’s exit to Jordan in the semi-finals of the Asian Cup last week.
Reports suggest 59-year-old Klinsmann’s time is up, paying the price for South Korea’s exit to Jordan in the semi-finals of the Asian Cup last week. | Photo Credit: AFP
Reports suggest 59-year-old Klinsmann's time is up, paying the price for South Korea's exit to Jordan in the semi-finals of the Asian Cup last week.

Jurgen Klinsmann said on Friday it had been “an incredible journey” and thanked his players, with the German facing the sack as South Korea coach after just under a year in charge.

The former striker posted the message on social media as the president of the Korea Football Association met senior executives to decide Klinsmann’s fate.

The message suggests the 59-year-old Klinsmann’s time is up, paying the price for South Korea’s exit to Jordan in the semi-finals of the Asian Cup last week.

“To all players, my coaching staff and all Korean football fans with sincere gratitude!” Klinsmann, who was only appointed coach in February last year, wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

“Thank you so much for all your support taking us to the semi-final of the Asian Cup and an incredible journey over the last 12 months with not losing 13 games in a row before the semi-final!

“Keep on fighting.”

With fans and South Korean media demanding Klinsmann’s dismissal, the KFA’s national team committee on Thursday said that “a change of leadership is necessary”.

The South Korean team have been in the eye of a storm.

On Wednesday came revelations about a bust-up between players that left Son Heung-min with an injured finger on the eve of the loss to Jordan in Qatar.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Lee Kang-in subsequently issued an apology after Yonhap news agency said the 22-year-old had tried to punch skipper and Tottenham star Son.

Lee’s representatives have denied there was a punch.

The fracas was reportedly triggered by younger players -- including Lee -- rushing through their dinner so they could leave early and play table tennis.

This angered some of the older players, including Son, who wanted to honour longstanding tradition that the pre-game dinner be a team bonding experience, triggering the brawl.

Lee and Son both played in the Jordan loss, the latter with two of his fingers strapped together.

