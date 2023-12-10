MagazineBuy Print

Muriel’s last-gasp strike gives Atalanta 3-2 home win over Milan

Muriel struck in the 95th minute after Milan defender Davide Calabria was dismissed for a second booking two minutes earlier.

Published : Dec 10, 2023 08:48 IST , BERGAMO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Atalanta players celebrate after the match.
Atalanta players celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Atalanta players celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Atalanta snatched a 3-2 victory at home to AC Milan thanks to a goal in added time from substitute Luis Muriel after a double from striker Ademola Lookman in Serie A on Saturday.

Muriel struck in the 95th minute after Milan defender Davide Calabria was dismissed for a second booking two minutes earlier.

Milan remains third on 29 points, seven points adrift of leader Juventus, which beat visiting champion Napoli 1-0 on Friday, and six behind Inter Milan. Atalanta is seventh on 23.

ALSO READ | Inter thrashes Udinese 4-0 to reclaim Serie A top spot

Lookman had opened the scoring for the hosts with a right-foot shot from a central area that deflected off Milan defender Fikayo Tomori and flew past goalkeeper Mike Maignan in the 38th.

Milan equalised just before the break with Olivier Giroud’s superb header from a corner for his eighth league goal of the season.

Lookman netted his second 10 minutes after the interval with a clinical finish from Charles De Ketelaere’s cross-field pass. However, Milan made it 2-2 through Luka Jovic’s left-foot finish from Christian Pulisic’s cross into the box in the 80th.

But in stoppage time Calabria had to leave the field after being shown a second yellow card and shortly afterwards Muriel, who came on in the 82nd minute, gave Atalanta the win.

