Football Football Lyon women’s team hires Sonia Bompastor as first female coach The 40-year-old Sonia Bompastor, a former France midfielder and defender who played six seasons at Lyon, has a contract through June 2023. She was director of Lyon's women's academy for the past eight years. PTI Lyon 28 April, 2021 11:56 IST Lyon, Europe’s most successful women's football team, has hired Sonia Bompastor as its coach. It is the first time that a woman coach has been hired for the role. - AP PTI Lyon 28 April, 2021 11:56 IST Europe's most successful women's football team has hired a woman as its coach for the first time with Lyon's appointment of Sonia Bompastor to replace Jean-Luc Vasseur.The seven-time European champion on Tuesday parted ways with Vasseur after the team recently was knocked out of the Women's Champions League at the quarterfinal stage.Lyon had won five consecutive Champions League titles but was eliminated by French rival Paris Saint-Germain this season. The 14-time French champion also trails PSG in the domestic league by one point.READ: New women's Champions League to redistribute 24 million euros next seasonThe 40-year-old Bompastor, a former France midfielder and defender who played six seasons at Lyon, has a contract through June 2023. She was director of Lyon's women's academy for the past eight years."I am a competitor, and I like challenges," Bompastor said. "We have everything we need to win the title and rediscover the (Lyon) DNA on the pitch. I'm going to put that into place." Vasseur was the UEFA women's coach of the year in 2019-20, his first season with Lyon. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.