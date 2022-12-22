Football

Manchester City vs Liverpool, EFL Cup: Live streaming info; When, where to watch; MCI vs LIV

City’s only defeat in all competitions this season was against Liverpool, however, with Mohamed Salah’s late strike giving it a 1-0 Premier League win last month.

Team Sportstar
22 December, 2022 20:01 IST
Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

EFL Cup holder Liverpool was handed the toughest of fourth-round draws on Thursday with a trip to Premier League champion Manchester City.

Liverpool has struggled domestically this season, needing a penalty shootout to dispose of second-tier Derby County on Wednesday after it was held to a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

City, which has won four of the last five EFL Cups, was made to work hard for its third-round victory over Chelsea.

-Reuters

Manchester City vs Liverpool EFL Cup fourth round match
When will the EFL Cup fourth round match between Manchester City and Liverpool kick-off?
The EFL Cup fourth round match between Manchester City and Liverpool will kick off at 1:30 AM, Friday, December 23.
Where will the EFL Cup fourth round match between Manchester City and Liverpool kick-off?
The EFL Cup fourth round match between Manchester City and Liverpool will kick off at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Where can you watch the EFL Cup fourth round match between Manchester City and Liverpool in India?
Unfortunately, there is no live telecast or live streaming for the match anywhere in India.
How can you watch the match in the UK, USA and UAE?
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra
United States: ESPN+
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

