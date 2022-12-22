Manchester City vs Liverpool, EFL Cup: Live streaming info; When, where to watch; MCI vs LIV

EFL Cup holder Liverpool was handed the toughest of fourth-round draws on Thursday with a trip to Premier League champion Manchester City.

Liverpool has struggled domestically this season, needing a penalty shootout to dispose of second-tier Derby County on Wednesday after it was held to a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

City, which has won four of the last five EFL Cups, was made to work hard for its third-round victory over Chelsea.

City’s only defeat in all competitions this season was against Liverpool, however, with Mohamed Salah’s late strike giving it a 1-0 Premier League win last month.

