Football

Champions League: Manchester City completes comeback to beat Dortmund 2-1; Napoli wins 3-1 against Rangers

Erling Haaland scored the winner off Cancelo’s assist, taking his tally to 13 goals in eight games since his move to Manchester City.

Reuters
15 September, 2022 03:25 IST
Erling Haaland scored Manchester City’s second goal which handed the win to his side.

Erling Haaland scored Manchester City’s second goal which handed the win to his side. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Erling Haaland grabbed an 84th-minute winner against his former club Borussia Dortmund as Manchester City came from behind with two late goals to seal a 2-1 win in Champions League Group G on Wednesday.

The Norwegian has now scored 13 goals in eight games since making his move from the Bundesliga club and his latest was a brilliant finish as he leapt to guide home a Joao Cancelo cross with the outside of his left foot.

Dortmund had taken a deserved lead in the 56th minute when England international Jude Bellingham broke loose to head in a cross from Marco Reus.

Pep Guardiola’s side drew level in the 80th minute when defender John Stones blasted a fierce drive past Alexander Meyer from outside the box.

City, who won their opening group game against Sevilla 4-0, top the standings on six points, three ahead of the Germans

Napoli strike late after Politano penalty to beat Rangers 3-0

Napoli stayed on top of their Champions League group as Matteo Politano’s penalty and late strikes by Giacomo Raspadori and Tanguy Ndombele sealed a 3-0 victory over 10-man Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday and maintained their unbeaten start.

