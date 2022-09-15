Champions League: Manchester City completes comeback to beat Dortmund 2-1; Napoli wins 3-1 against Rangers

Erling Haaland grabbed an 84th-minute winner against his former club Borussia Dortmund as Manchester City came from behind with two late goals to seal a 2-1 win in Champions League Group G on Wednesday.

Also Read Haaland goal against former club Dortmund reminds Guardiola of Cruyff

The Norwegian has now scored 13 goals in eight games since making his move from the Bundesliga club and his latest was a brilliant finish as he leapt to guide home a Joao Cancelo cross with the outside of his left foot.

Dortmund had taken a deserved lead in the 56th minute when England international Jude Bellingham broke loose to head in a cross from Marco Reus.

Pep Guardiola’s side drew level in the 80th minute when defender John Stones blasted a fierce drive past Alexander Meyer from outside the box.

City, who won their opening group game against Sevilla 4-0, top the standings on six points, three ahead of the Germans

Napoli strike late after Politano penalty to beat Rangers 3-0

Napoli stayed on top of their Champions League group as Matteo Politano’s penalty and late strikes by Giacomo Raspadori and Tanguy Ndombele sealed a 3-0 victory over 10-man Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday and maintained their unbeaten start.