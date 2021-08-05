Football Football Manchester City signs Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, smashes transfer record The 25-year-old English midfielder was caught on camera leaving the Manchester City medical facility in a City jersey. Team Sportstar 05 August, 2021 21:22 IST FILE PHOTO: Grealish is an Aston Villa Academy graduate and has over 200 appearances and 32 goals for the club. - Action Images via Reuters Team Sportstar 05 August, 2021 21:22 IST Manchester City has completed the signing of Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish for £100 million, as per multiple reports from England, including Sky Sports.City reportedly met his release clause of £100 million, smashing the previous British record of £89 million when Paul Pogba moved to Manchester United from Juventus in 2016.The 25-year-old English midfielder was caught on camera leaving the Manchester City medical facility in a City jersey.ALSO READ | Leicester defender Fofana injured in pre-season friendlyGrealish is an Aston Villa Academy graduate and has over 200 appearances and 32 goals for the club.More to follow... Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :