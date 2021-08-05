Manchester City signs Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, smashes transfer record

Manchester City has completed the signing of Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish for £100 million, as per multiple reports from England, including Sky Sports.

City reportedly met his release clause of £100 million, smashing the previous British record of £89 million when Paul Pogba moved to Manchester United from Juventus in 2016.

The 25-year-old English midfielder was caught on camera leaving the Manchester City medical facility in a City jersey.

Grealish is an Aston Villa Academy graduate and has over 200 appearances and 32 goals for the club.

