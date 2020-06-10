Manchester City UEFA ban verdict to be made next month

Manchester City will have to wait until “the first half of July” to find out whether its appeal against a two-year ban from European football has been successful.

A three-day hearing of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), held over video-conference, concluded on Wednesday and the Lausanne-based court said it would now begin deliberations.

“The decision is expected to be issued during the first half of July 2020. The exact date will be communicated in advance,” CAS said in a statement.

European soccer's governing body UEFA ruled in February that City had committed serious breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and failed to cooperate with its investigation, handing it a two year ban from European competitions and a 30 million euro ($34.11 million) fine.