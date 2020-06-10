Football Football Manchester City UEFA ban verdict to be made next month A three-day hearing of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which will now begin deliberations, held over video-conference, concluded on Wednesday. Reuters Manchester 10 June, 2020 22:20 IST Manchester City celebrates after winning the Premier League in May, 2019. - AP Reuters Manchester 10 June, 2020 22:20 IST Manchester City will have to wait until “the first half of July” to find out whether its appeal against a two-year ban from European football has been successful.A three-day hearing of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), held over video-conference, concluded on Wednesday and the Lausanne-based court said it would now begin deliberations.READ | Frederic Kanoute: Racism is much more than football “The decision is expected to be issued during the first half of July 2020. The exact date will be communicated in advance,” CAS said in a statement.European soccer's governing body UEFA ruled in February that City had committed serious breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and failed to cooperate with its investigation, handing it a two year ban from European competitions and a 30 million euro ($34.11 million) fine. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos