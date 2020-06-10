Football Football FIFA ranks Australia-New Zealand as best 2023 Women's World Cup bid The Australia and New Zealand joint bid was the highest rated by FIFA of three candidates to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup. PTI Zurich 10 June, 2020 19:24 IST According to FIFA, the bid by Australia-New Zealand was the most commercially favourable. - Getty Images PTI Zurich 10 June, 2020 19:24 IST The Australia and New Zealand joint bid was the highest rated by FIFA on Wednesday of three candidates to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup.FIFA said Australia-New Zealand scored 4.1 points from a maximum five in evaluating its project plan for the first 32-team women’s tournament.Japan scored 3.9 and Colombia trailed with 2.8, though still qualifies for consideration by FIFA’s ruling council which picks the winner on June 25. Each of the 37-member panel’s votes will be made public. La Liga restart: All you need to know FIFA rated the Australia-New Zealand bid the most commercially favourable. It also offered a rare example of unity and cooperation across continental bodies.Australia is an Asian Football Confederation member and New Zealand is from the Oceania group. The complexity of cross-border working was also noted.Japan’s experience hosting big events was praised, though it prefers to host in the cooler weather of June-July instead of FIFA’s preferred July-August dates. League One and League Two clubs vote to keep pro-rel if season is curtailed Colombia met FIFA’s minimum requirements but the plan needs significant amount of investment and support with just three years to prepare.The winner will follow France which hosted a 24-nation tournament in 2019 won by the United States. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos