MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Man City showing same hunger for trophies as last year, says Foden

Foden, who set up City’s opener and scored its third in a 3-1 win at FC Copenhagen in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, said there was a real team spirit in the dressing room.

Published : Feb 15, 2024 12:36 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Manchester City’s Phil Foden, front, celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal during the Champions League, Round of Sixteen first leg, match between FC Copenhagen and Manchester City.
Manchester City’s Phil Foden, front, celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal during the Champions League, Round of Sixteen first leg, match between FC Copenhagen and Manchester City. | Photo Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen/ AP
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Phil Foden, front, celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal during the Champions League, Round of Sixteen first leg, match between FC Copenhagen and Manchester City. | Photo Credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen/ AP

Manchester City’s treble-winning squad came into the new season determined to challenge for trophies on all fronts once again and the players are showing the same hunger that brought them so much success in the last campaign, midfielder Phil Foden said.

Foden, who set up City’s opener and scored its third in a 3-1 win at FC Copenhagen in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, said there was a real team spirit in the dressing room.

“It was a question we were asking ourselves at the start of the season as well,” the 23-year-old said of trying to replicate last year’s trophy haul.

“We’re showing that we’re still determined and playing the same football as last year and still wanting to win all the games. Hopefully that continues and we don’t drop our level or form.

“We’re focused - we stick by each other and it’s a pleasure to be a part of this team. I look around the dressing room and I still see the determination and hunger,” added Foden, who made his 50th appearance in the Champions League.

City, which is two points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, host Chelsea on Saturday. It is also still in contention in the FA Cup and faces a fifth-round tie at Luton Town later this month.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Phil Foden /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

FC Copenhagen /

UEFA Champions League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man City showing same hunger for trophies as last year, says Foden
    Reuters
  2. IND vs ENG Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: India 109/3 vs England; Rohit, Jadeja push forward
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA roundup: With LeBron resting, Davis, Hachimura help Lakers rout Jazz 138-122
    AP
  4. NZ vs SA, 2nd Test: Bedingham hits ton as South Africa hands New Zealand tricky run chase
    Reuters
  5. Sarfaraz Khan breaks down long overdue barrier; makes Test debut vs England
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Man City showing same hunger for trophies as last year, says Foden
    Reuters
  2. English clubs’ financial power detailed in UEFA review of $25BN European football economy
    AP
  3. Tuchel bemoans ‘slapstick’ Bayern performance
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Champions League: Immobile spot-on as Lazio edge out 10-man Bayern
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Champions League: Mbappe and Barcola hand PSG 2-0 win over Real Sociedad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Man City showing same hunger for trophies as last year, says Foden
    Reuters
  2. IND vs ENG Live Score, 3rd Test Day 1: India 109/3 vs England; Rohit, Jadeja push forward
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA roundup: With LeBron resting, Davis, Hachimura help Lakers rout Jazz 138-122
    AP
  4. NZ vs SA, 2nd Test: Bedingham hits ton as South Africa hands New Zealand tricky run chase
    Reuters
  5. Sarfaraz Khan breaks down long overdue barrier; makes Test debut vs England
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment