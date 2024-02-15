MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tuchel bemoans ‘slapstick’ Bayern performance

The defeat in Rome follows the 3-0 reverse against Bayer Leverkusen which leaves Bayern five points off the pace in the Bundesliga title race.

Published : Feb 15, 2024 08:51 IST , Rome - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
But asked if he feared for his job, Tuchel said simply: “No”
But asked if he feared for his job, Tuchel said simply: “No” | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

But asked if he feared for his job, Tuchel said simply: “No” | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel described his side’s performance as “slapstick” in the 1-0 defeat to Lazio on Wednesday that leaves them with a tough task to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Ciro Immobile’s penalty proved the difference in the first leg of the last 16 tie in Rome.

“In the first half, we had to take the lead. We had three clear chances. We have to do these things,” Tuchel told DAZN.

The second half was “characterised by uncertainty again”, he said. “It was a bit slapstick.”

Bayern was hamstrung by the dismissal of Dayot Upamecano, who was shown a red card for crashing into Gustav Isaksen in the penalty area.

Immobile stepped up to score the resulting spot-kick.

“We made a lot of individual mistakes and we conceded a penalty and red card from out of absolutely nothing,” Tuchel said in the post-match press conference.

“With the performance we did everything to lose this game, which was completely in our hands.”

The defeat in Rome follows the 3-0 reverse against Bayer Leverkusen which leaves Bayern five points off the pace in the Bundesliga title race.

But asked if he feared for his job, Tuchel said simply: “No”

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Thomas Tuchel

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Live: India vs England toss at 9 AM; Preview, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tuchel bemoans ‘slapstick’ Bayern performance
    Reuters
  3. IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan makes international debut during India vs England third Test in Rajkot
    Team Sportstar
  4. Norris optimistic McLaren can beat dominant Red Bull
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Champions League: Immobile spot-on as Lazio edge out 10-man Bayern
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Tuchel bemoans ‘slapstick’ Bayern performance
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League: Immobile spot-on as Lazio edge out 10-man Bayern
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Champions League: Mbappe and Barcola hand PSG 2-0 win over Real Sociedad
    Reuters
  4. AFC Champions League: Ronaldo bags late winner as Al Nassr wins RO16 first-leg against Al Fayha
    Team Sportstar
  5. Brazil striker Matheus Cunha out with ‘significant’ hamstring injury ahead of Copa America
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Live: India vs England toss at 9 AM; Preview, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. Tuchel bemoans ‘slapstick’ Bayern performance
    Reuters
  3. IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan makes international debut during India vs England third Test in Rajkot
    Team Sportstar
  4. Norris optimistic McLaren can beat dominant Red Bull
    Reuters
  5. UEFA Champions League: Immobile spot-on as Lazio edge out 10-man Bayern
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment