Man City vs Chelsea: When, where to watch, team news, form guide, predicted XI, Carabao Cup updates

Manchester City will face Chelsea in Round 3 of the Carabao Cup as it looks to forget its loss in the final in the 2021-22 final against Liverpool, at the Manchester City Stadium on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola’s side has not had an extremely attacking run-up to the match, but it has done enough to secure four wins in its last five matches. The team, however, has one of the most feared strikers in its side - Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has 23 goals and three assists in 17 games for the Cityzens and is expected to lead the attack against Graham Potter’s Chelsea.

Chelsea, on the other hand, will look to make a comeback following a defeat to Arsenal at home. Potter’s side has shown glimpses of hope in the Champions League, with wins to Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb, but its last Premier League win came mid-October, in a 2-0 away win against Aston Villa.

The Blues’ manager has restored faith in forward Raheem Sterling, “Players go through moments in their career when it isn’t so positive and sometimes everything they touch is gold. I don’t think you can zoom in to the individual. The team is not functioning as I would like,” he told the press.

“That has an impact on the individuals and Raheem is an individual within the team. The work for us is to try to improve the team and the structures. I have no doubts about Raheem’s quality and ability. He is a proven top player.”

Head-to-Head

Since September 2010, Manchester City and Chelsea have clashed 34 times and Man City has won 18 times, while Chelsea has won 12 matches and the remaining four games have been draws.

Last five meetings:

⦿ Man City 1-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Form Guide

Manchester City is unbeaten in its last five matches, with four wins and one draw, while Chelsea has two wins in its last five matches.

Man City’s last five matches:

⦿ Man City 2-1 Fulham

Chelsea’s last five matches:

⦿ Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal

