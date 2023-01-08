Football

Man City vs Chelsea LIVE: Starting lineups, Haaland, De Bruyne benched, FA Cup updates

Man City vs Chelsea: Read the pre-match build-up and live updates of the FA Cup third round match MCI vs CHE being played at Manchester, England.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 08 January, 2023 21:08 IST
Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez starts for the first time after returning from the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez starts for the first time after returning from the FIFA World Cup 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the FA Cup third round match between Manchester City and Chelsea being played at the City of Manchester Stadium in Manchester, England.

Starting lineups:
Man City: Ortega - Walker, Akanji, Laporte, Gomez - Rodri, Bernardo, Palmer - Mahrez, Foden - Alvarez
Chelsea: Kepa - Chalobah, Humphreys, Koulibaly, Hall - Kovacic, Jorginho, Gallagher - Ziyech, Havertz, Mount 

MATCH PREVIEW

Chelsea will look to settle the score against Manchester City after the Premier League loss when the two sides meet in the FA Cup third round at the City of Manchester Stadium on Sunday.

Graham Potter’s side has struggled for consistency lately and has just one win in its last seven games, putting the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager’s job at serious risk.

ALSO READ: Ivory Coast forward Fofana completes Chelsea move

Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic were both forced off the pitch on Thursday, adding to an injury nightmare Potter summarised by saying: “I’ve never experienced anything like it.”

The pair could be added to a growing list that includes N’Golo Kante, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Edouard Mendy.

Mount might be available to face Manchester City on Sunday in the FA Cup and hoped Pulisic’s injury was not too serious.

The Blues boss said it was unfair to judge him on a season disrupted by an injury crisis and the World Cup.

“I’m not sitting here (as) some egomaniac that has all the answers and gets everything right,” he said. “Of course that’s not the case. But at the same time, there’s some challenges that we face, there’s some margins in the Premier League that are difficult.

“We’ve had a massive transition -- problems in terms of injuries don’t make it easy to be stable.”

Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, looked delighted and relieved with the victory between the two sides in the Premier League.

“In the second half we were miles, miles better in every department. It’s a big result for us,” he told Sky Sports.

Man City vs Chelsea predicted lineups:
Man City: Ortega - Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gomez - Rodri, Gundogan - Mahrez, Foden, Grealish - Alvarez
Chelsea: Kepa - Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Cucurella - Jorginho, Zakaria, Chukwuemeka - Ziyech, Havertz, Aubameyang

City, which knocked Chelsea out of the League Cup late last year will hope for a similar result in the FA Cup at home this time around.

When and where will Manchester City vs Chelsea be played?
The FA Cup third round fixture, Manchester City vs Chelsea will be played at the City of Manchester Stadium in Manchester, England. The match is scheduled for a 10 pm kick-off IST (4:30 pm BST).
How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in India?
The FA Cup clash, Chelsea vs Manchester City will be telecast live on the Sony Ten Network, on Sony Ten2 SD and HD.
How to live stream Manchester City vs Chelsea in India?
Man City vs Chelsea, the FA Cup third round clash, can be live streamed on Sony LIV.

