Manchester City vs Liverpool Live: FA Cup semifinal updates, Pep vs Klopp again, streaming info

6:30 pm: Team Form

Form Guide: Liverpool and Manchester City

Manchester City is on a 10-match unbeaten run, with the last loss coming against Tottenham Hotspur in February.

City comes into the match after sealing a semifinal spot in the UEFA Champions League with a win against Atletico Madrid (1-0 on aggregate).

Last five matches (MCI) - Manchester City has won three and drawn two matches in all competitions.

Drew 0-0 vs Atletico Madrid

Drew 2-2 vs Liverpool

Won 1-0 vs Atletico Madrid

Won 0-2 vs Burnley

Won 1-4 vs Southampton

Manchester City's Phil Foden and Liverpool's Fabinho in action in the sides' latest clash which ended in a 2-2 draw last Sunday, in the Premier League. - AP

Liverpool, on the other hand, is unbeaten in seven matches and has failed to secure a win in its previous two fixtures ( a 2-2 draw against Man City and a 3-3 draw against Benfica).

Klopp’s side has also booked a place in the UCL semifinals with a win against Benfica on aggregate (6-4).

Last five matches (LIV) - Liverpool has and identiacl record with three wins and two draws in all competitions as well.

Drew 3-3 vs Benfica

Drew 2-2 vs Manchester City

Won 1-3 vs Benfica

Won 2-0 vs Watford

Won 0-1 vs Nottingham Forest

MATCH PREVIEW

Manchester City and Liverpool will meet again six days after their enthralling Premier League clash, this time at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

Title holder City leads Liverpool by a point after the 2-2 draw at the Etihad on Sunday and as well as a final to play for neither will want to hand a psychological edge to the other.

Both teams came through their Champions League quarter-final tests on Wednesday but Liverpool, who rested seven first-choice starters at home to Benfica, should be fresher than City which came through a fierce battle with Atletico Madrid in Spain.

Liverpool, which has already won the League Cup this season, is still in with a chance of an unprecedented quadruple of trophies this season while City have hopes of a treble.

The FA Cup may no longer have the status it once enjoyed but the fact that Saturday's game pits two of the strongest sides in the world together has added extra spice to the occasion.

