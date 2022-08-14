Premier League 2022/23: Manchester United suffer shock 4-0 defeat to Brentford

Erik ten Hag’s induction to Premier League suffered its second setback in a week as Manchester United crashed to a 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

The Thomas Frank-managed side pulled away from United early in the game with four first-half goals.

The Red Devils’ day of horror started with its goalkeeper David de Gea gifting the hosts a goal after he let a tame Josh da Silva shot through.

The Spanish goalkeeper was again at fault with the second goal. Mathias Jensen intercepted a risky pass de Gea made to Erisken and scored after wrong footing the keeper in the 17th minute.

Brentford went further ahead in the 29th minute with Ben Mee bundling in a header following a deep corner that was headed back in by Ivan Toney. The hosts sealed the game with a sizzling counter attack with Ivan Toney feeding Bryan Mbeumo to finish it from the box.

Manchester United struggled to find rhythm throughout the game and failed to break free even in the second half as the side resigned to a second successive defeat.