Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester United faces Antony fitness blow ahead of FA Cup final

Antony was stretchered off during the first half of last week’s Premier League win against Chelsea.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 18:57 IST , London - 3 MINS READ

AFP
United boss Ten Hag had hoped Antony could return to face treble-chasing City in the first all-Manchester FA Cup final.
United boss Ten Hag had hoped Antony could return to face treble-chasing City in the first all-Manchester FA Cup final. | Photo Credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS
infoIcon

United boss Ten Hag had hoped Antony could return to face treble-chasing City in the first all-Manchester FA Cup final. | Photo Credit: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

Erik ten Hag fears Manchester United forward Antony is “unlikely” to recover from injury in time for Saturday’s FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Antony was stretchered off during the first half of last week’s Premier League win against Chelsea.

United boss Ten Hag had hoped the Brazilian could return to face treble-chasing City in the first all-Manchester FA Cup final.

ALSO READ
What’s the 151-year FA Cup tradition that will be broken with Manchester derby final

But Antony has made slow progress this week and looks set to be sidelined at Wembley.

“Unlikely (he will be fit),” Ten Hag told reporters on Friday. “Dos Santos (Antony) still has a chance but it’s a really small chance.

“He didn’t make the progress, so he still has a chance but unlikely he is available.”

Anthony Martial’s injury-hit season will also end on the sidelines.

The 27-year-old strained a hamstring towards the end of Sunday’s win against Fulham and he will miss the final after scans showed a muscle tear.

Despite the fitness issues plaguing his team, Ten Hag remains confident United have the squad strength to beat arch rivals City.

“These questions so many times about the absence of players in the last couple of months,” he said.

“Every time I say the same answer: it’s about the players who are available and many times we were successful.

“We have a good squad and from that good squad we make a good team.”

United is looking to complete the domestic cup double for the first time, having lifted the League Cup in February.

Meanwhile, Premier League champion City can become only the second English club after United to win the top-flight title, the FA Cup and the Champions League in one season.

City faces Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10.

United fans are desperate for their side to extinguish those dreams as Pep Guardiola’s men look to replicate Alex Ferguson’s 1999 treble heroes.

“We want to win, we want to win a cup,” Ten Hag said. “It’s not about stopping them. It is about that we win, that we win the cup. We have a great opportunity.

“That’s great that we deserved that opportunity to be in the cup final and then meet Man City. That’s a great opportunity.

“We fought so hard for it. I think we progressed that well that we are in that FA Cup final.”

City won this season’s first Manchester derby 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium, with United coming back to win 2-1 at Old Trafford in January.

United finished 14 points behind City, which won a fifth title in six seasons, and Ten Hag is well aware of the quality posed by the champions.

“They play very good football, so they deserve it. Of course I look at others because they are opponents and I evaluate it, but we look to ourselves,” he said.

“We make very good progress, we are in a good direction and now we use the coming period as well.

“Now we get the opportunity in the summer to make new targets, new goals on the short term.

“But the longer term, yeah, that will stay the same. As I said last year, we want to restore Man United but we have a way to go.”

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Manchester United /

FA Cup /

Erik ten Hag

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United faces Antony fitness blow ahead of FA Cup final
    AFP
  2. Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Sabalenka powers into French Open fourth round
    AFP
  4. Rudiger and Gundogan return to Flick’s Germany squad for June friendlies
    AFP
  5. UTT Season 4 draft: “Paris Olympics main goal for Team India,” says Chennai Lions’ Kamal
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Manchester United faces Antony fitness blow ahead of FA Cup final
    AFP
  2. Europa Conference League final: West Ham boss Moyes calls on referee to handle Fiorentina tactics
    AFP
  3. AIFF Appeal Committee rejects appeals by Kerala Blasters and Ivan Vukumanović
    Team Sportstar
  4. Navas returns to Spain squad for Nations League final four
    AP
  5. Rudiger and Gundogan return to Flick’s Germany squad for June friendlies
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United faces Antony fitness blow ahead of FA Cup final
    AFP
  2. Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis
    Rakesh Rao
  3. Sabalenka powers into French Open fourth round
    AFP
  4. Rudiger and Gundogan return to Flick’s Germany squad for June friendlies
    AFP
  5. UTT Season 4 draft: “Paris Olympics main goal for Team India,” says Chennai Lions’ Kamal
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment