Women's Super League: Manchester United holds Man City 2-2

American World Cup winner Tobin Heath’s stunning strike began Manchester United’s comeback to draw with Manchester City 2-2 in a Women’s Super League derby.

City led in the ninth minute after United failed to clear a corner and Chloe Kelly flicked the ball into the top corner.

A powerful shot from Laura Coombs doubled the FA Cup winner’s advantage going into the break.

REPORT | UEFA Nations League: France beats Portugal

United hit back early in the second half through Heath taking advantage of a lapse in City’s defense to beat goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck from distance in the 54th.

On a scale of 0 to @KirstyHanson3, how much did you celebrate our equaliser today?



#MUWomen

#WomensFootballWeekendpic.twitter.com/VjftpOoWGU — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) November 14, 2020

Fellow Americana Christen Press did try to create an equaliser before Kirsty Hanson did produce one in the 74th in a scramble near the goal-line from a corner.

The draw kept United unbeaten at the top of the league. City, which played American duo Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis, was five points behind United.