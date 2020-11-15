Football Football Women's Super League: Manchester United holds Man City 2-2 Manchester United drew with Manchester City in a Women's Super League derby on Saturday. PTI Manchester 15 November, 2020 10:55 IST Tobin Heath scored in the second half for Manchester United. - AP PTI Manchester 15 November, 2020 10:55 IST American World Cup winner Tobin Heath’s stunning strike began Manchester United’s comeback to draw with Manchester City 2-2 in a Women’s Super League derby.City led in the ninth minute after United failed to clear a corner and Chloe Kelly flicked the ball into the top corner.A powerful shot from Laura Coombs doubled the FA Cup winner’s advantage going into the break.REPORT | UEFA Nations League: France beats Portugal United hit back early in the second half through Heath taking advantage of a lapse in City’s defense to beat goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck from distance in the 54th. On a scale of 0 to @KirstyHanson3, how much did you celebrate our equaliser today? #MUWomen #WomensFootballWeekendpic.twitter.com/VjftpOoWGU— Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) November 14, 2020 Fellow Americana Christen Press did try to create an equaliser before Kirsty Hanson did produce one in the 74th in a scramble near the goal-line from a corner.The draw kept United unbeaten at the top of the league. City, which played American duo Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis, was five points behind United. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos