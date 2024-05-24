Manchester United set to sack Erik Ten Hag after FA Cup final: Reports

Manchester United is set to sack its manager Erik Ten Hag after the FA Cup final against Manchester City, according to reports from the Guardian in England.

Ten Hag joined took charge as United manager in 2022 and won the EFL League Cup in his first season. However, the club’s performance deteriorated in the 2023-24 season, where it finished eighth, its lowest since 1990 with a negative goal difference for the first time in its history in the Premier League era.

The club’s hopes of playing European football next season now rests on winning the FA Cup final against the Premier League champion irrespective of which the Dutchman will be shown the door.

More to follow.