Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Score: Pogba, Greenwood for Ole's Man United

FIRST HALF: MANCHESTER UNITED 0-0 ARSENAL

16' OFFSIDE! United manage to get the ball past the centre line and Bruno looks to set up Greenwood with a through ball but the youngster was offside while making the run.

Arsenal is playing the football and United is merely surviving. The high press from Arsenal has yielded a lot of pressure on United.

14' CHANCCEEEE FOR ARSENAL! The Gunners are looking so threatening and fluid with the ball. The move starts with El Nenny playing a quick pass to Willian, who threads it Bellerin on the right flank from the edge of the box. Bellerin sends in a low, quick cross and Aubameyang fails to get a boot on time at the far post.

11' Arsenal wins another corner. Once again, Harry Maguire is solid at the back as he clears the ball out of harm's way and then Saka’s long-range shot is blocked by referee Mike Dean.

11' Partey intercepts a poor pass from Fred and then bursts forward on the break. Eventually Saka’s low cross is blocked after a good pass through to him from.

Remember, Arsenal is 13 games without a win in the Premier League at the Theatre of Dreams.

7' FOUL! Holding shoves Marcus Rashford down while trying to contain him. Possession back with United but they are still playing deep from their own half.

7' Nothing comes off the corner and Maguire heads the ball again once away.

6' CORNER FOR ARSENAL! William to take it from the left post. His scoop towards near post is headed away by Bruno. The rebound falls to Saka, who curls the ball into the United box and Maguire, who could have left it alone for De Gea to catch, headed the ball for a corner.

5' FOUL! Bruno was looking to break from the centre half but William, in an eager attempt to win the ball, ended up committing a foul by hitting Bruno's face. Possession back with Arsenal. Partey, from 30 yards out, looked to put Lacazette through at the edge of the United area but the striker was dispossessed.

4' Positive start by Arsenal. Lots of possession in the United half.

Peter Drury on air while remembering Nobby Stiles: "He was fierce, he was fun and he normally one."

KICK-OFF! FIRST HALF BEGINS!

Players take a knee . Here we go!!!!

Arsenal to get the proceedings underway!

4-2-3-1 formation for Manchester United| 3-4-3 is what Arteta has gone with!

The players have walked out of the tunnel and onto the turf!

We are moments away from kick-off!

LAST PREMIER LEAGUE MEETING:

Arsenal rang in the New Year on a high by defeating Manchester United 2-0 at home on January 1. Nicholas Pepe had opened the scoring in the 8th minute before Sokratis Papastathopoulos added a second in the 42nd minute.

LAST RESPECTIVE ENCOUNTERS:

Manchester United hosted RB Leipzig in their UEFA Champions League group fixture, where it cruised to a 5-0 victory. Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial scored a goal each, while Marcus Rashford came off the bench to net a hat-trick.

Arsenal heads into this contest on the back of 3-0 win against Dundalk in the Europa League. Nketiah, Willock and Pepe were among goals at the Emirate Stadium.

->United has scored 11 goals and conceded just two since the middle of the month, leaving the side high in belief ahead of a fixture which will be regarded as a must-win if it is to make quick headway up the standings.

-> Only Lacazette has scored more than once in the top flight this season for the Gunners. Moreover, Arsenal-- an otherwise strong defensive unit-- has struggled to keep a clean shit since the opening weekend due to numerous blips at the back.

-> To be fair to Arsenal, it has been subjected to a very tough in terms of fixture. The side has already faced Liverpool and Manchester City and today, it faces the challenge of Ole's Red Devils.

Current Position in table:

Man United- 15th (M- 5 |W-2| D-1| L-2 | POINTS- 7)

Arsenal - 11th (M- 6 |W-3| D-0| L-3 | POINTS- 9)

Form Guide:

Man United (PL) LWLWD

Man United (all competitions): WLWWDW

Arsenal (PL): WWLWLL

Arsenal (all competitions): DWLWLW

man utd vs arsenal team lineups:

->MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire (c), Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Pogba, Fernandes; Greenwood, Rashford.

Subs: Henderson, Tuanzebe, Williams, Mata, Matic, van de Beek, Cavani.

->ARSENAL: Leno, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Bellerin, Elneny, Partey, Saka, Willian, Lacazette, Aubameyang (c)

Substitutes: R. Rúnarsson, Ceballos, Maitland-Niles, Pepe, Mustafi, Nketiah, Xhaka

-> Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made three changes to the starting XI

MATCH PREVIEW:

Manchester United's forwards have forged a strong understanding that makes them a real threat in the Premier League, according to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta who will take his team to Old Trafford on Sunday.

United's front three of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood combined for 62 goals in all competitions last season and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bolstered its attack by signing Uruguay international Edinson Cavani last month.

With Daniel James and Odion Ighalo also in its ranks, Arteta said United has the options to change its style.

"They create really good relationships and they're all very different. They glide together, have really good understanding and chemistry on the pitch. You can see that," Arteta told Arsenal's website.

"Since the lockdown, Ole has managed to improve that a lot and you can see that at the end of (last) season, the amount of goals and types of goals they were scoring. They're a threat.

"They can play two or three different formations... they've been changing some things because of the opponents, because of the quality of players they have and sometimes to change the game in certain moments.

"We have to be prepared for that because they have that adaptability, they have a big squad and up front they have a lot of options to do different things."

United is unbeaten in its last 13 home Premier League games against Arsenal.

"I want to believe we're getting closer to getting the win there," Arteta added.

"For sure our mindset is going to be to go there and win. That's the approach we're going to have and the gameplay we're going to put in place."

United is 15th in the table with seven points from five games, two points behind 11th-placed Arsenal who has played a game more.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Leading the Gunners’ charge- By Shyam Vasudevan

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a name that is synonymous with Arsenal. Having represented European giants such as AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund, the Gabonese striker arrived at the Emirates Stadium in 2018 and has made it his home, smashing 73 goals in 117 appearances.

The 31-year-old is the fastest to score 50 goals for the Gunners in the Premier League era, reaching the feat in four games fewer than the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, Thierry Henry.

Aubameyang, having won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2018-19 season, continued his fine run last term to finish on 22 goals, just one short of Jamie Vardy’s tally. Aubameyang then led Arsenal to a season-ending FA Cup title.

However, there was a constant worry among the Arsenal faithful: Will he extend his contract? Aubameyang had one year left, and manager Mikel Arteta had publicly admitted to losing sleep over his star striker’s future at the club. The drama went on for weeks as the rumour mill went berserk. The speculation was finally put to bed on September 15 when Aubameyang signed a fresh three-year deal that would keep him at the club until 2024 and reportedly make him one of the highest earners at the club alongside midfielder Mesut Ozil.

