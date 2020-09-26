Solskjaer relishes late winner at Brighton and asks for more

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urged his side to keep on pushing to score late goals after earning a 3-2 win at Brighton and Hove Albion thanks to Bruno Fernandes' penalty in the 100th minute on Saturday.

United's haphazard performance against Brighton left much to be desired but while Solskjaer admitted his side still had plenty of improvements to make, he praised its efforts to find a goal after Solly March's 95th-minute leveller.

“That's a big thing for us compared to last season. We didn't win many games. We were the team that had the least defeats apart from Liverpool but too many draws so thats a big plus for us,” Solskjaer said.

“We've got to be honest enough to say they created the most chances, they had big chances so we need to improve a lot going forward,” he added.

Referee Chris Kavanagh had blown the full-time whistle before going to the pitch-side monitor and determining that Neal Maupay had handled in the area trying to defend a late United corner.

“I don't think we ever scored after the full-time whistle but the handball was before the whistle so it was the right thing to do,” added Solskjaer, who scored an injury-time winner for United against Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final.

The Premier League win against Brighton recalled his side's incredible Champions League victory over Paris Saint Germain two seasons ago, when United was given a penalty deep in added time for a handball, also after a VAR review.

United lost its first game of the season 3-1 at home to Crystal Palace and Solskjaer admitted his side was also poor against Brighton, which hit the woodwork five times.