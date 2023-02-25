League Cup final: Manchester United, Newcastle bid to end trophy droughts

Manchester United will aim to end its six-year trophy drought when Erik ten Hag’s resurgent side faces Newcastle in Sunday’s League Cup final, while the Magpies’ Saudi-funded revolution could produce the club’s first major prize since 1969.

As underachieving members of English football’s aristocracy in recent years, United hopes the showpiece at Wembley can serve as a long-awaited rebirth.

However, revelling in its role as nouveau riche irritant to the Premier League’s established powers, Newcastle believes the final can serve as concrete proof it is now a force to be reckoned with.

United has not won a major trophy since the 2017 Europa League, a prize it claimed just weeks after beating Southampton in its most recent League Cup final appearance.

Also Read Chelsea manager Graham Potter says his family has received death threats

As if its longest trophy drought for 40 years wasn’t bad enough, United also suffered the indignity of watching bitter rival Manchester City surpass it as England’s preeminent football force.

United, who last won the title in 2013, finished a dismal sixth in the Premier League last term.

But after a decade in the wilderness, it has been revived by Ten Hag since his arrival from Ajax last year.

Crucially, Ten Hag’s handling of Cristiano Ronaldo showed he would not be intimidated by player power, bringing an end to the Portugal star’s second spell at United.

“He first arrived and the training sessions we had, he demands ‘you do it or you’re out’. You don’t play,” United midfielder Bruno Fernandes said.

“Everyone was a little bit like ‘If a big player doesn’t do what he wants will he pull him apart or not?’ And he did that many times, he did it with Cristiano, with Jadon (Sancho), with Marcus (Rashford).”

There is no more tangible sign of Ten Hag’s impact than the blistering form of revitalised United forward Rashford, who is battling to be fit for Wembley after suffering an injury in Thursday’s Europa League win against Barcelona.

Ten Hag has tried to temper expectations in his first season but he knows victory this weekend would be a meaningful moment for a club climbing out of the doldrums.

“It’s a great opportunity to get the silverware. The fans are really waiting for it and so we do everything we can to give them their honour,” Ten Hag said.

‘Rewrite the story’

Fuelled by the astute management of Eddie Howe and the financial muscle of their Saudi-backed owners, Newcastle is unlikely to be a pushover.

Once regarded as the laughing stock of the Premier League, Newcastle is emerging as a genuine force for the first time since Kevin Keegan’s ‘entertainers’ came close to winning the title in the 1990s.

It is an astonishingly rapid rise for a team that was mired in the relegation zone when Howe was hired soon after the £305 million ($376 million) takeover from unpopular former owner Mike Ashley in late 2021.

Saudi’s Public Investment Fund holds an 80 percent stake in the club, but Howe is the public face of Newcastle’s renaissance.

Despite a recent dip in form, Newcastle is fifth in the Premier League, just two places behind United.

This weekend, it is focused on winning the club’s first major trophy since the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

Newcastle’s last major domestic prize came in 1955 when they lifted the FA Cup.

For such a football-obsessed city to go decades without a trophy has been cruel punishment for the long-suffering ‘Toon Army’, who will be watching Newcastle’s first domestic final appearance since losing to United in the 1999 FA Cup.

Fittingly for a final offering potential catharsis to both clubs, Newcastle is set to start much-maligned goalkeeper Loris Karius.

Nick Pope’s suspension has given Karius a chance at redemption in his first competitive match in almost two years.

Karius is best known for his costly howlers in Liverpool’s 2018 Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.

“It would be a magnificent chance for him to rewrite the story of his career,” Howe said.

“That’s the beauty of football. We never know what is going to happen. This unpredictability is what makes it such an amazing thing to watch.”