Football

Manchester United vs Omonia live streaming info, Europa League: When and where to watch, predicted XI, head-to-head

Here is all you need to know about the UEFA Europa League clash between Manchester United and Omonoia at the Old Trafford stadium, Manchester.

Team Sportstar
13 October, 2022 17:01 IST
13 October, 2022 17:01 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo, who found his rhythm at Goodison Park, will be the player to look forward in this tie. 

Cristiano Ronaldo, who found his rhythm at Goodison Park, will be the player to look forward in this tie.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Here is all you need to know about the UEFA Europa League clash between Manchester United and Omonoia at the Old Trafford stadium, Manchester.

Placed second in group E, Manchester United will host Omonoia in the UEFA Eropa League group stage at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday.

United, coming from a 2-1 win against Lampard’s Everton, will be the clear favourites in this tie. Cristiano Ronaldo, who found his rhythm at Goodison Park, will be the player to look forward. But Erik Ten Hag in the recent past has not included Portugese veteran that often in the starting 11.

Omonoia meanwhile, which competes in the Cypriot first division league, suffered a 0-1 loss against AEL.

PREDICTED XI
Manchester United: David De Gea (Gk), Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Antony, Cristiano Ronaldo
Omonoia Nicosia: Fabiano (Gk), Adam Lang, Jan Lecjaks, Nemanja Miletic, Adam Matthews, Bruno Felipe, Charalambos Charalambous, Mix Diskerud, Fotis Papoulis, Karim Ansarifard, Loizos Loizou
UEL form
Manchester United: W-W-L
Omonoia: L-L-L
Head-to-head
The two teams met for the first time last week in the Europa League and United beat Omonia 3-2.

Where to watch Europa League match between Manchester United and Omonoia?

The UEFA Europa League match between Manchester United and Omonoia will be telecast live on Sony Sports network and can be live streamed on SonyLIV app.

When does Manchester United play against Omonoia in the UEFA Europa League?

The UEFA Europa League match between Manchester United and Omonoia will start at 12.30am IST on Friday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Discipline, encouragement pushes U-17 forward Thanglalsoun Gangte ahead

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us