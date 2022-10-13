Manchester United vs Omonia live streaming info, Europa League: When and where to watch, predicted XI, head-to-head

Placed second in group E, Manchester United will host Omonoia in the UEFA Eropa League group stage at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday.

United, coming from a 2-1 win against Lampard’s Everton, will be the clear favourites in this tie. Cristiano Ronaldo, who found his rhythm at Goodison Park, will be the player to look forward. But Erik Ten Hag in the recent past has not included Portugese veteran that often in the starting 11.

Omonoia meanwhile, which competes in the Cypriot first division league, suffered a 0-1 loss against AEL.

PREDICTED XI Manchester United: David De Gea (Gk), Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Antony, Cristiano Ronaldo Omonoia Nicosia: Fabiano (Gk), Adam Lang, Jan Lecjaks, Nemanja Miletic, Adam Matthews, Bruno Felipe, Charalambos Charalambous, Mix Diskerud, Fotis Papoulis, Karim Ansarifard, Loizos Loizou

UEL form Manchester United: W-W-L Omonoia: L-L-L

Head-to-head The two teams met for the first time last week in the Europa League and United beat Omonia 3-2.

Where to watch Europa League match between Manchester United and Omonoia?

The UEFA Europa League match between Manchester United and Omonoia will be telecast live on Sony Sports network and can be live streamed on SonyLIV app.

When does Manchester United play against Omonoia in the UEFA Europa League?

The UEFA Europa League match between Manchester United and Omonoia will start at 12.30am IST on Friday.